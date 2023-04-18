Four local runners powered through a rainy day to complete the 127th annual Boston Marathon Monday morning.
Selah High School teacher Brian Rockenbach, who lives in Ellensburg, just missed breaking the three-hour mark with a time of 3:00:03. He hit the half at 1:28:35 and said he mostly stuck to his plan of running 6:45 miles until running into some difficulties on the Newton Hills.
Another runner with Selah ties, 2006 graduate Michael Blanchard, ran a personal-best time of 2:49:01 in his Boston Marathon debut. The former Yakima Valley leader in the pole vault who took third at the 2006 class 3A state championships before becoming a decathlete at the University of Montana still lives in Missoula, where he's finishing up his Master's degree and serves as an Army officer.
Rockenbach encountered a brief downpour late in the race, at about the same time Yakima's Joy Stenehjem crossed the halfway mark. She finished in 3:39:51 and said her hands were frozen and she couldn't feel her feet by the time she turned onto Boylston Street for the race's final stretch.
Yakima's Heidi Bolong said she felt prepared for the rain and the 62-year-old ran a negative split for the first time to clock a 4:15:40 in her fourth Boston Marathon.
Goldendale's Jenny Balcom finished her eighth Boston Marathon in 3:32:54 and said the crowds seemed especially welcoming along the famous point-to-point course. Rockenbach also came away impressed after his Boston debut, although he said navigating through all the other runners going at a similar pace presented a unique challenge.
"It was a bucket list item for me," said Rockenbach, a member of Central Washington cross country's 2000-10 all-decade team. "I couldn't have done it without the love and support of my wife (Carolynn Rockenbach)."
