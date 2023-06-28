When Downtown Yakima Mile organizers learned they needed to find a woman on short notice to run their Miles Against Violence pledge run, they didn't need to look far.
Megan Johnson, who won the inaugural Jewel of the Valley marathon with a time of 3:39:50 in early May, easily met the qualifications as a woman capable of running for two hours up and down Yakima Avenue. Plus, she's a fixture in Yakima's running community from showing up to races herself as a volunteer or runner, or to support her six children, including daughter and Eisenhower graduate Julia Johnson, who works as the race's marketing and event manager.
University of Washington runner and activist Rosalie Fish, who ran the first pledge run a year ago but couldn't assume the role again due to injury. Event organizers chose Megan Johnson to step in and after talking with Fish earlier this month, she gratefully accepted the challenge.
Fish made headlines with her activism as a state champion at Muckleshoot Tribal School when she painted a red handprint on her face and the letters "MMIW" on her leg to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women. Those efforts continued into college and last summer she helped the Yakima Mile raise more than $37,000 for YWCA Yakima by completing more than 12 miles.
"I think that (Rosalie's) stance on using (her running talent) to help others is really neat," said Johnson, who's preparing for her first year as an eighth grade teacher at Yakima's Lewis and Clark Middle School. "We have the opportunity to not only follow our dreams, but she's used that to help other people and lift others up."
Johnson's laps up and down Yakima Avenue will raise money to support YWCA Yakima and its efforts to prevent domestic violence. Individuals and businesses are asked to pledge dollar amounts for every mile, and she's hoping to finish at least 13.
Although Johnson showed her speed when she won the 2021 women's open mile in a time of 5:57.44, she'll be running a slower, steady pace this time around. It should be good preparation for next Saturday's Grey Rock 25K, and Johnson's also planning to run the Boston Marathon next April.
Yakima Mile founder Chris Waddle said this year's event should be the biggest one yet, with more than 600 people already signed up for the 11 races. They typically see a lot more signups in the final week, so he's hopeful those numbers will soar past the record-high of 650 and potentially reach 1,000 participants.
That should also lead to a bigger crowd lining Yakima Avenue for the event's fourth year. Johnson said it's always inspiring to see so many people pushing each other to run their best and she encouraged everyone to join in on her final lap.
"I'd love for kids especially to come in and finish together," Johnson said. "It really shows the support. You're not running for yourself, you're running for others."
Rising Stars race added
Another competitive race at this year's Yakima Mile will showcase some of the region's top young talent.
Waddle said a combined boys and girls heat in the new Rising Stars race will feature an exciting group of high school runners and some young college athletes. That race will be held at 7:30 p.m., just before the elite women's race.
Notable local names include West Valley's Max Hutton, Arizona's Cooper Quigley, a former state champion at Selah, and his high school teammate Eric Swedin, who took fourth in the 2A 1600 meters as a senior last month. Set to run for Washington State this fall, recent Eisenhower graduate Isabela Alvarado will run in the girls' race.
Elite field nearly set
A few familiar faces plan to return to compete for the $5,000 top prize in the men's and women's elite miles.
Waddle said a few top runners — among them reigning two-time men's winner Sam Prakel and 2021 women's winner Nikki Hiltz — decided to instead focus on preparing for the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon next week. But Ella Donaghu might be back to defend her title and Tom Anderson's set to return after taking fifth with a time of 3:56 last year.
"Every year the event will be a little different," Waddle said. "We have to look at when graduations are, other big high school postseason invitationals, the outdoor NCAAs. Then on top of that you've got the U.S. outdoor, you've got Fourth of July weekend."
Although this might be the first time no one breaks a state record, the race will still feature multiple women capable of breaking the 4:30 barrier and several men fast enough to run under four minutes. The other adult races should be fast as well, thanks to cash prizes for the first five finishers with a $300 top prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.