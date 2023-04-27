Anyone can run a half marathon so long as they're willing to put in the work, and it's OK to come up short in the attempt.
That's the driving message behind Tieton's Never Say Never Half Marathon, set for its second year this Saturday morning. Co-founders Shelley Sleeper and Nikki Tucker want the whole community to join them, even non-runners only attending a lively post-race party.
"Nikki and I have both done marathons and half marathons before and so we're putting this race on coming from a runners' perspective," Sleeper said. "We just want people that are on the fence to think 'yeah, we can do this.'"
They've tried to make the course even more friendly to runners this year, changing it so the lone big hill comes near the start rather than the finish, and adding toilets and water stations. Sleeper said the total elevation gain is only about 538 feet on the scenic route along county roads around and through Tieton that should be especially picturesque with the cherry blossoms in bloom.
Cleman Mountain should be on full display in front of runners for much of the race, which begins and ends on Sleeper's family farm northwest of Tieton. If any runners or walkers decide to stop, they can catch a ride back to the finish line party in what the organizers call a "no judgment tap out van."
Walkers will start at 8 a.m. followed by runners at 9 a.m., and free post-race festivities are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Several activities for kids will be available, the Tacos Don Chayo food truck will join several local vendors and a local band, the Aphrodisi-YAKs, plans to provide live entertainment.
After partnering with BOX to donate more than $2,000 worth of feminine hygiene products to Davis High School a year ago, Tucker said this year they plan to donate similar products to Rod's House in Yakima. Tucker said representatives from the Yakima nonprofit will also be at the finish line party to share the work it does for young people experiencing homelessness.
Every participant will receive a medal and a hooded sweatshirt, and unique flying pig trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women. Sleeper said registration appeared to be down a little from last year's 133 entries, but they're hoping a successful weekend can help them grow more in future years.
