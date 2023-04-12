Both course records could be in serious jeopardy at Saturday’s Yakima Skyline 50K.
Tyler Green shattered the course record at Rainshadow Running’s Orcas Island 50K in late January. Rainshadow’s owner/race director James Varner encouraged the current holder of the fastest known time on Mt. Rainier’s Wonderland Trail to take on another challenge in the Yakima River Canyon.
“I think the last three or four years he’s just really come on as one of the top (trail) runners in the country and in the world,” Varner said. “I would say this is either the hardest or right up there with Orcas Island as being our hardest race that we currently organize.”
Maria Dalzot is quite familiar with the steep climbs and rocky trails on the first half of the out-and-back course, since she’s recorded the top four 25K times for women. After three years off due to injury in 2022 and no races in 2020 and 2021, Dalzot’s eager to return and run the second half of the course from the Roza aid station to the Buffalo Road Trailhead.
She drove over from Bellingham with her husband, Tad Davis, for a training run on that section last month, part of her eight straight weeks with 90 miles and 10,000+ feet of climbing. Dalzot also won the Orcas Island 50K and will be looking to top her friend Kaytlyn Gerbin’s record time of 5:42:35 from last year.
“We’re going into it with having an idea of what splits it would take for me to come close,” Dalzot said. “If I have a good day and the weather doesn’t do anything too crazy, I think I have a good shot at it.”
Green will be chasing a record set by Justin Yates back in 2014, when he completed the 50K course in 4:48:03. Since then, no runners have broken the five-hour mark.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sun and a high temperature in the low 60s, although it will certainly be cooler when runners start at 8 a.m. Varner said the significant distances between aid stations can add another degree of difficulty to the exposed, hard-to-reach course.
Recent rain should be mostly dried out, and Dalzot’s hoping the sometimes brutal wind will stay calm. Varner said competition’s often helpful to those seeking a course record, so it should help to have last year’s Orcas Island 50k runner-up Flavie Pelletier and last year’s Yakima Skyline 50k runner-up, Stacey Marion, both competing.
No one can match the resume of Green, who finished first among Americans and third overall at the 128-kilometer (79.5 miles) Transgrancanaria Classic in Spain last month and fourth at the prestigious Western States 100-miler last June. The 39-year-old from Portland won two other 50k races in 2022.
Dalzot also went to Europe recently, finishing as the 38th woman at the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc 100k in France last August. She’s hoping the Yakima Skyline will provide good preparation for her most important race this year, the Lavaredo 80K (49.7 miles) in Italy this June.
Varner said many top runners from the Pacific Northwest like to prepare for big races in Europe by visiting the Yakima River Canyon, since it offers similar, technical trails not often found elsewhere throughout the region. Yakima’s sunny and warm weather also gives a welcome reprieve for those on the westside who endure mostly cloudy, rainy days during their winter training.
Rainshadow Running continues to see growth in registrations at its races, which include the Yakima Skyline 25k on Sunday. Varner said he’s also expecting a large group of runners to stay in the private campground next to the start/finish line near the Umtanum Recreation Area and its historic footbridge.
“Each year the word spreads more and more that it’s a fun way to make a whole weekend out of it,” Varner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.