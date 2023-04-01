The Yakima River Canyon Marathon didn't look like much of a competition for most of Saturday morning's race along State Route 821.

Baylen Bean appeared to be in cruise control with no one in sight behind him until brutal wind, cramps and the course's two grueling hills all conspired to slow him down. Last year's half marathon winner, Steve Allen, took advantage and used experience to close the gap, even taking a lead in the final mile before Bean found one last gasp to win a sprint to the finish.

"I had to dig deep," Bean said. "I saw the finish line and I was just like, 'I've already made it this far', so I just put my head down and went. It was all or nothing."

He crossed the line in 2:52:22, nine seconds ahead of Allen. The former Ellensburg runner who took 19th place at 2A state as a junior paid the price for his effort, spending more than an hour in the medical tent to recover from his cramps and exhaustion.

Allen said he didn't see the lights from the police motorcycle ahead of Bean until about the 20th mile, after the big hill past Red's Fly Shop. Unrelenting hamstring cramps hit Bean hard with close to a mile left, but he said Allen's encouragement and willingness to step in front to block the wind provided a much-needed boost.

East Valley junior Austin Parries felt the full force of the wind after taking off quickly to lead the half marathon wire-to-wire. He slowed down considerably and held off several surges from Katie Huibregtse to win in a time of 1:26:31.

"That second hill, right when you turn to go downhill, it's a wind blast," said Parries, who won Yakima's Sun City Half Marathon last October. "My calves are killing me from pushing into that wind."

Huibregtse, who helped Eisenhower win back-to-back state cross country titles as Katie Hummel in 1999 and 2000 before graduating in 2003, shattered the women's course record with a time of 1:26:51. She praised the course as a legitimate challenge compared to other net downhill courses designed for speed.

Like Huibregtse, Bean had never run through the canyon before, although he had an idea of what to expect from driving through it plenty of times. The 21-year-old's grown accustomed to hills and wind while running 45 to 55 miles a week in Ellensburg, but the force of Saturday's ever-increasing wind still came as a surprise.

"I thought the canyon was more protected," said Bean, who ran a personal-best 2:49:28 to win the Leavenworth Marathon last September. "It got a little bit tougher after mile 20 to enjoy the scenery, but the first half I definitely felt really good."

Women's marathon winner Lara Malpass said the wind actually felt good at times when it cooled her down in temperatures that started in the high 30 and rose to the mid-40s by the end of the race. But that friendly breeze turned into a serious obstacle that nearly stopped her in her tracks as she made the challenging climbs later in the race.

The stronger wind contributed to a slower time than a year ago for the 43-year-old from Bellingham in her third marathon. She still cruised to a comfortable win, a nice reward for a tough training cycle during an exceptionally cold winter in northwest Washington.

"I love this course," Malpass said. "I think it's beautiful and I love that it's a small marathon so not too many people and (you're) running by yourself most of the time."

Men's marathon: 1. Baylen Bean, Ellensburg, 2:52:22; 2. Steve Allen, Yakima, 2:52:31; 3. Dariusz Stuj, Newcastle, 3:05:28; 4. Jacob Smith, Yakima, 3:17:07; 5. Roni Kauri, Sammamish, 3:19:08; 6. Jack Macy, Truckee (Calif.), 3:21:56; 7. Justin Jablonowski, Bremerton, 3;28:29; 8. Brian Raadmae, Glendale (Ariz.), 3:31:12; 9. Wilson Tramel, Ellensburg, 3:43:07; 10. Tyler Wyman, 3:48:02.

Women's marathon: 1. Lara Malpass, Bellingham, 3:34:52; 2. Annika Scharosch, 3:45:31; 3. Mari Kauri, Sammamish, 3:52:19; 4. Audrey Kranz, Salt Lake City, 3:52:48; 5. Lissa Eastvold-Walton, Auburn, 4:01:53; 6. Lisa Hernandez, Yakima, 4:02:02; 7. Kellie Ingram, Spokane, 4:13:56; 8. Erica Schlect, Lacey, 4:14:52; 9. Teresa North, Darby (Mont.), 4:22:08; 10. Danielle May, Tacoma, 4:24:12.

Men's half marathon: 1. Austin Parries, Yakima, 1:26:31; 2. TJ Hesselgesser, Selah, 1:31:10; 3. Charles Cronk, Wenatchee, 1:32; 4. Ben Keppler, Cottage Grove (Ore.), 1:33:33; 5. Ethan Winters, Seattle, 1:41:01; 6. Levi Kukes, Quincy, 1:42:12; 7. Lawrence Argento, Yakima, 1:45:02; 8. José Mendoza, Othello, 1:45:37; 9. Paul Roberts, Seattle, 1:45:46; 10. Bennett Grimes, Seattle, 1:45:50.

Women's half marathon: 1. Katie Huibregtse, Yakima, 1:26:51; 2. Heidi Roberts, 1:32:08; 3. Emily Burnett, Selah, 1:44:33; 4. Jennifer Nichols; 5. Hannah Sanders, 1:55:41; 6. Sarah Nutman, 1:55:54; 7. Heidi Robel, 1:59:54; 8. Ashlyn Morford, 2:00:46; 9. Erin Mattson, Wenatchee, 2:01:23; 10. Megan Schrenk, 2:01:40.