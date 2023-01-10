The Big Sky Conference named former Ellensburg standout Steele Venters its Big Sky Men's Co-Player of the Week after two 25-point performances.
Venters led the Eagles to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State while shooting 56.7% from the floor, including 47.4% from 3-point range. He ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 15.7 points per game and has helped EWU win six straight, including its first four conference contests.
Eastern's next game is Saturday vs. Idaho at 3:30 p.m.
