Elk at Oak Creek Wildlife Area drew a sizable crowd with plenty of masks last Sunday during the first weekend after winter feeding began on Dec. 28.
Wildlife area manager Greg Mackey expects the absence of the usual 40-50 volunteers and no access to the visitors center may diminish the amount of people who come out to see animals from one of the state's largest herds. Despite those restrictions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, Mackey said the feeding site should be open to the public all winter.
He doesn't expect to allow any of the typical truck tours and Yakima Health District signs — in English and Spanish — remind visitors to wear masks and social distance. Mackey said it's possible the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife could change some of its regulations following an announcement of new phases by Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday.
Things won't change much for elk or the staff, which includes Mackey and three other full-time employees. However, looming budget concerns could lead to a shortage of hay or possibly eliminate two seasonal positions for next winter.
"The big questions are down the road for the next biennium," Mackey said. "We'll know more once the Legislature gets done."
He noted one local family offered some financial aid this year when they asked friends and relatives to donate to Oak Creek in lieu of flowers following a death. Donation boxes won't be out along the fence this year, but Mackey said visitors are welcome to bring money to a secure donation box in the office during business hours.
Feeding begins every day at 1:30. Although hundreds of elk have already gathered, Mackey said it's too early to determine how the herd's shrinking population fared over the last year.
Bighorn feeding continues
A deadly bacterial outbreak won't affect Oak Creek's feeding of the Mount Cleman bighorn herd.
Mackey said visitors may see some dead or sick sheep in the area after officials confirmed the outbreak in October. Still, he was encouraged by the arrival of nearly 200 sheep at a recent feeding session.
"It’s more of a humane decision," Mackey said. "Winter’s a hard time for all wildlife and then these sheep are going to be struggling with sickness as well, and so we made the decision to continue to feed them based on the fact that we won’t contribute to the spread of that disease in the population."
Feeding temporarily stopped in recent days when the weather warmed up and fewer sheep made their way down to the feeding site near the intersection of US Highway 12 and State Route 410 west of Naches.