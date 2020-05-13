The capture of 13 elk in the Yakima herd earlier this year yielded a surprising and unwelcome discovery for researchers at Washington State University.

They found early-stage elk hoof disease in a young animal, the first case in the Yakima herd and just the second in an eastern Washington herd. The wildlife department chose to euthanize the infected elk to reduce potential spread, and Margaret Wild, WSU’s lead scientist for the study of the untreatable disease, agreed.

“When you catch just 13 animals and one of them has a lesion it makes you think that’s likely not the only animal with a lesion in the herd,” Wild said. “Obviously, the disease is much more widespread than we’d realized previously.”

That’s become clear over the past two years with infections discovered everywhere researchers looked, from northern Idaho through Oregon and all the way down to northern California. In Washington, confirmed cases have been found in all 10 herds except the Colockum herd in Kittitas County north of I-90 and the Selkirk herd north of Spokane.

However, wildlife department ungulate specialist Kyle Garrison said there’s reason to believe the debilitating disease caused by a parasitic bacteria remains sporadic outside of southwest Washington, where it’s been found in large numbers. Scientists suspect that area’s wet, moist climate allows for more spread than the dry soils around Yakima.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

Wildlife department staff plans to increase its on-the-ground surveillance of the Yakima herd and outreach to the community, especially hunters. Garrison said hunters in eastern Washington should retain any unusual looking hooves and give them to the wildlife department, in contrast with western Washington hunters who are asked to leave all hooves where they lie.

“We always appreciate folks getting in contact with us, letting us know what they’re seeing out there,” Garrison said.

More management guidelines could be implemented based on the results of WSU’s capture study, which Wild said has been delayed by COVID-19 complications. She stressed much more surveillance and investigation is needed to determine how the digital dermatitis disease spreads and how much danger it poses to a herd.

Elk near Yakima have already declined below wildlife department objectives in recent years, leading to significant hunting reductions. Fortunately, Garrisson said there’s no evidence elk hoof disease can harm humans or the meat harvested by hunters.