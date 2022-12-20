Early December snowstorms brought one of the Yakima Valley’s most unique wildlife experiences back to Oak Creek Wildlife Area.

The wildlife area’s manager, Greg Mackey, said a few animals began wandering down after four to five inches of snow fell the first weekend of the month. Shortly after closer to a foot dropped a week later, close to 100 elk had arrived, even before Washington Department of Wildlife staff started feeding them hay on Dec. 15.

“We wanted to hold off for (the late archery season running through Dec. 8) and then we also wanted to hold off until our official closing date,” Mackey said. “We monitored every day and made sure we didn’t have any elk pushing on the fences.”

When the day wildlife areas begin their annual closures finally arrived, Mackey said around 12-15 vehicles brought visitors eager to see elk enjoy their hay in the open field a few miles west of Naches. Hundreds of elk quickly arrived and hay will be served until warmer weather arrives to keep animals from destroying the area’s valuable agricultural resources.

Mackey said by the end of last week they were already feeding 1,700 elk at the Cowiche site, a smaller site not open to the public. The wildlife department secured an additional 200 tons of hay from various sources in Washington, including some donated hay from northeast Washington.

Oak Creek’s visitor center will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. thanks to about 40 volunteers. A state grant pays for their travel costs and Mackey said they added six to eight new recruits this year after advertising the positions at places like Naches Sportsman Days.

Truck tours will be offered starting Dec. 26. Mackey said he wants the elk to get settled in their winter home before adding any other potential disruptions.

Staff plan to go up in helicopters early next year to conduct the annual herd survey, which showed a startling increase of 3,000 elk in the Yakima Herd last year. Mackey and others believe some errors occurred and anticipate a far lower population estimate in 2023, putting the numbers back below the herd objectives.

“Whatever the real number was last year I don’t expect it to be significantly different,” Mackey said. “If we do see similar numbers this year, then we’re going to have to get together and figure out why that is.”

Visitors going out to see the elk need a Discover Pass on their vehicle, unless they can park in one of two free 15-minute spots next to the vault toilets. Animals will be fed until warmer weather allows elk to go back up to higher elevations to find food, and the annual winter closures last until May 1.

Bighorn feeding begins

Staff has also begun feeding bighorns in the Cleman herd at the Oak Creek Bighorn Feeding Station off of Old Naches Road near the SR 410 and US 12 split.

Mackey said last week the count had peaked at 130 sheep, although many have been in and out as snow melts off Cleman Mountain’s south face.

Visitors to the feeding site may see wildlife department employees working to trap and capture a subset of sheep. Nothing will be done to those animals, which will be used as a control group for studies done on the Umtanum Herd in the Yakima River Canyon as biologists try to learn more about Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, a type of pneumonia causing mass casualties in several herds throughout Washington.

A sheep from the Cleman Herd tested positive for the first time in 2020. Last year, the wildlife department began an experimental effort to capture and test as many of the 100 sheep in the Umtanum Herd as possible.