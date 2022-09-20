I’m sure you all have it marked on your calendars — on the wall or in your phones — but Thursday at 6:04 p.m. fall officially arrives. Which begs the question, where did the summer go?
I’ve mentioned this many times before, but Fall is my favorite time of the year. Mostly I like fall because it ushers in most of the hunting seasons around the state.
When I was a kid, the arrival of upland bird hunting was anticipated as much or more than Christmas.
Over the years I have discovered some pretty good fishing can be had during the fall, too, which just adds to the anticipation the new season brings.
For most of my life, as I worked a 50-hour a week job, doing something fun in the outdoors had to happen on the weekends. I envied the retired folks who could avoid the weekend warriors and fish or hunt in a less crowded situation on a Tuesday or a Thursday.
Getting out on a weekday doesn’t always guarantee having the lake or field to yourself, however. I fished with my buddies Doug Jewett and Merle Shuyler a couple of Thursdays ago for salmon down at Drano Lake and it was definitely crowded.
Maybe not weekend crowded, but there were dozens and dozens of boats, full of anglers trying to catch a fall chinook.
The three of us are now old retired folks, the very people we envied for all of those years. Yet here we were, in the midst of all kinds of other boats and anglers.
It brought up another question. Doesn’t anybody have to work anymore?
Not that it really mattered on that day. There were lots of fish to go around. We caught our limits by noon and were enjoying a hamburger lunch in no time.
Becoming a senior citizen has some advantages. I don’t know if I have used a senior discount yet at a store or restaurant, but the one senior deal that has my immediate attention is the special upland bird hunting season available to those of us aged 65 and older.
The season, which started on Monday and runs through Friday, allows all of us qualifying old farts the opportunity to get out and chase a pheasant this week, well ahead of the main season.
The special senior pheasant season is only open in Eastern Washington and is not open on Yakama Nation lands.
The thought of hunting uneducated pheasants ahead of the season is very appealing and by the time you read this my trusty, four-legged partner Bailey and I will have spent some time enjoying the chance to get out.
One concern hunting this time of year is being out there in warmer temperatures than we’re used to hunting in during October and November. It is supposed to be in the mid to upper 70’s all week, so, if you go, pay attention to your pup.
Heat stroke is a very real thing. It’s best to get out early while the temperatures are still manageable and pack a good supply of water with you to keep the dog, and yourself, hydrated.
With the Yakama Reservation being off-limits for this hunt, there are only a few places that are worth trying locally. The Sunnyside Wildlife Area has lots of room to roam, but not many wild birds.
The folks with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife planted some pheasants out there this past weekend for the annual mentor/youth hunt and while the youth hunters bagged a few, there still should be some birds out there for us seniors.
Otherwise, heading east might be a better plan. Pheasant numbers are still decent in Whitman, Garfield, Walla Walla, Adams and Grant Counties.
With a little research, you will find there is quite a bit of state-owned land open to hunting in those counties. There are also some pretty good spots to the east that landowners have opened up to hunting through the state’s Feel Free to Hunt Program.
Other bird hunting seasons are quickly approaching. Quail and chukar seasons open to everyone next Saturday, Oct.1.
Again, those dates are only for hunting in Eastern Washington off of Yakama Nation lands. Normally the upland bird hunting on the Yakama Reservation opens for all birds on the same weekend as duck and goose season, which is Oct. 15 this year.
But there is no updated information on the YN Wildlife website for 2022, so double check those dates to confirm.
Other options, if you have a hankering to hunt birds right now, include looking for a grouse in the mountains to the west, and dove season remains open until Oct. 30.
Fall is about upon us. No matter what you like to do outdoors, it’s a perfect time to do so.
The weather is great and depending on when you are out there, there is a chance it won’t be quite so crowded. Just don’t count on it.
