After nearly two months of closures, the Washington Department of Natural Resources will reopen its Eastern Washington lands for recreation on Thursday.
Cooler weather and some precipitation helped reduce fire danger enough to open popular central Washington areas such as the Teanaway Community Forest, the Ahtanum State Forest and the Taneum Ridge State Forest. The move comes in time for most hunting seasons, including the early general archery season that began Sept. 11 and runs through Sept. 23.
As all activities return to DNR lands, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to allow camping once again in Eastern Washington for the first time since July 23, the same day DNR closed access to its lands. However, the Oak Creek Wildlife Area west of Naches remains closed due to the Schneider Springs Fire.
High fire danger also forced the cancellation of the Grey Rock Trail Runs, scheduled for July 10 in the Ahtanum.
Campfires still won’t be allowed with a statewide burn ban in effect through Sept. 30. But those heading out to public lands will be able to use personal camp stoves or lanterns using fuels such as propane and liquid petroleum.
Local Pacific Northwest Four-Wheel Drive regional director Skip Frans said he’s glad to see the opening of places like the Ahtanum, which would typically be a popular spot for motorized recreation this time of year. But given the short notice he’s not sure how many people will go out this weekend, and he’s already made plans to go out to the coast.
“We’re excited about being able to get out, but it’s kind of too late for us to pick up,” Frans said. “We’ve pretty much been hunkering down.”
Frequent wildfire smoke in the Yakima Valley has limited outdoor activities more or less since the Schneider Springs Fire began on Aug. 4. Fortunately, the DNR reported there were no new significant fire starts in the state over Labor Day Weekend.
The decision restores access to nearly 200,000 acres in the three DNR-managed Central Washington forests, including eight campsites in the Ahtanum and the Teanaway. Along with hundreds of miles for motorized recreation, hikers can also once again enjoy popular trails such as the Ahtanum’s 23-mile Grey Rock trail and almost 11-mile Whites Ridge trail.
This summer’s closure lasted significantly longer than in 2020, when the DNR closed Eastern Washington lands from Sept. 8-17 following a recordbreaking Labor Day Weekend of fire starts. The agency reported 110 fires related to recreation last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.