YAKIMA, Wash. — A few empty parking spaces remained as people filtered in and out of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s popular Uplands trailhead mid-afternoon on Tuesday.
Juana Castaneda of Selah supports the Conservancy and utilizes the trails nearly every day, so she’s seen recent crowds swell far beyond the capacity of the small lot, forcing many to park along both sides of Scenic Drive. But she agreed with Julie and Will Harris, who said trail users appear to be making extra efforts to stay further apart and help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“I think everyone’s fearful enough now we’re trying to follow that guideline,” Harris said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to continue what we do.”
CCC executive director Celisa Hopkins said that will depend on whether people maintain safe social distancing, and Yakima Greenway director Kellie Connaughton said the same holds true for another of the city’s most treasured outdoor spaces. The opportunities provided by the two nonprofits became especially valuable as closures have been extended to recreation areas managed by the US Forest Service, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
The Bureau of Land Management added to that list by closing some of its recreation areas Tuesday morning, including those in the Yakima River Canyon. As outdoor access disappears, Hopkins said crowds on the conservancy’s trails keep getting larger since the stay-at-home order issued March 22 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
In response, she’s working with her staff to put out more messaging via social media this week. A Facebook post asked people to try a different trailhead if a parking lot is full, and later this week they’ll put out new signage — in English and Spanish — for how to stay healthy and safe.
“We’re hoping people make the right choice,” Hopkins said, noting she’s heard some complaints about cross country teams running close together in large groups. “If they don’t and we get to a point where we feel like we’re contributing to the spread of the virus because people aren’t using the trails responsibly then we would shut it down.”
Connaughton said it would probably take a stricter order from the governor to shut down the Greenway. Her paid staff continues to work on maintenance to ensure the 20 miles of pathway is ready for this summer, which will include some trail improvements and infrastructure improvements if restrictions are loosened, and most people appear conscientious of the new reality.
The Greenway staff also put up signs around the pond at Sarg Hubbard, Rotary Lake and Myron Lake to let people know the state closed fishing last week. The April Kids Fish-In got pushed back to June and benches, bathrooms and playgrounds became off limits.
CCC canceled all of its outings, volunteer work parties and events until further notice. Hopkins recommended those seeking to avoid crowds head west on Summitview Avenue to the Weikel trailhead, Rocky Top trails or Snow Mountain Ranch.
Brooklyn McWain, 17, decided to stay in her neighborhood by making the short trip to Scenic Drive and introduced her younger cousin, Miley Beaty, to the trails during a 2-mile hike while staying aware of keeping 6 feet away from others. Will and Julie Harris initially wanted to go to the Tieton River Trail, but the wildlife department’s closure decision brought them back to a place where they love to hike, bike, snowshoe and cross country ski.
“We’re observing people here getting physical exercise, probably getting some mental health (benefits),” Will Harris said. “At this point, we’re appreciative of the resource for sure.”