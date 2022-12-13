Area trail groomers won't be lacking for snow when they begin work this week to officially kick off the winter recreation season.
Ron Lind of R&R Grooming began his busy schedule Tuesday on snowmobile trails at LittleCondi Naches, Crow Creek and Kaner Flats sno parks off of State Route 410. Most motorized and non-motorized trails along 410, US Highway 12 and in the Ahtanum State Forest are scheduled to be groomed for the first time by early next week.
Yakima Ski Benders president Liz Van Amburg said the region has probably the second-largest snowmobile system in the state. She added so far the snow looks great with a strong base and a fluffy top layer making it ready for Lind to flatten it out to improve accessibility.
"It is so important," Van Amburg said. "It's awesome how well he grooms and makes everything pristine for everybody."
Yakima Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Council chair Miles McPhee said the snow was about 19 inches deep when he skied out to the group's warming hut near Bumping Lake on Dec. 4. He noted the road looked to be well-plowed, which isn't always the case this time of year.
Grooming's scheduled to start for non-motorized trails near Chinook Pass on Dec. 19. Janice Pardo's recently taken over grooming duties for the US Forest Service's Naches Ranger District and she's expecting a challenge in their first week with help from only one other full-time staffer until a winter recreation tech starts in mid-January.
"It’s probably going to be pretty rough, I would imagine," Pardo said." A lot of breaking trail, getting things packed down."
Still, Pardo's optimistic they can stick to the schedule used in past years, and the Forest Service might be able to get some help from McPhee and other members of the YNSSC. Several user groups performed some maintenance during the offseason on the six-mile Pleasant Valley trail system, although McPhee said one large log still sits on the trail on the north side of the road.
Van Amburg said her husband, Mike Van Amburg, worked on the Tapash Committee with local fisheries to put 1,186 tons of gravel in the 780 hole at the Little Naches Sno Park. Their group is trying to get more involvement from younger users, and she emphasized the importance of always checking to see what's open before going out and respecting all the rules, along with other users.
The State Parks website notes a pair of snowmobile sno parks along SR 410 — Nile and Crow Creek — are currently closed due to excessive snow/ice. Van Amburg said those should open soon and she doesn't expect any extended closures this season.
Most parking lots are already plowed to allow access for people who bought Christmas tree permits from the Forest Service.
Yakima Ski Benders kicked off the season with its annual crab feed, where Liz Van Amburg said they raised more than $36,000. Stephanie Beamon plans to lead the group's Poker Ride on Jan. 28, followed by the popular Kids Ride led by on Feb. 25, both at Little Naches Sno Park.
Avalanche danger remains moderate — level 2 out of 5 — throughout the Cascades, with some danger of deeply buried weak layers, especially on steep northerly slopes. For more information before going out, be sure to check the Northwest Avalanche Center's website at nwac.us.
