ELLENSBURG — Another dominant third quarter turned the tide for Central Washington in its home opener at Ellensburg High School on Thursday night.
The 6-1 Wildcats trailed at halftime for the fourth time this season before storming back to top Western Oregon 69-56. They outscored the Wolves 26-6 in the period behind 13 of Zillah grad Samantha Bowman's game-high 25 points. She also grabbed 17 rebounds.
"I think it's an opportunity to reset," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said of her team's third-quarter success. "They're fairly good at responding and kind of taking the game in and having another approach."
In the GNAC opener for both teams, that meant finding better shots to limit transition opportunities going the other way and establishing a better starting point on the defensive end. Central still hasn't lost a third quarter all season and they've outscored opponents by an average of 24-15.
Five straight points to start the fourth quarter capped off a 16-2 run to put the Wildcats ahead 63-41. They got another big offensive night from freshman Asher Cai, who scored 21 while making three 3-pointers.
Richardson-Thornley said Bowman has served as a valuable mentor for Cai, showing her what it takes to play at a consistently high level. So far they're averaging more than 33 points combined, making them two-thirds of the highest scoring duo in Division II along with Sunshine Huerta's team-best 19.1 points per game.
Central shot just 30% from the field in an unfamiliar home atmosphere at Ellensburg High, one of the venues chosen to replace Nicholson Pavilion while it's undergoing renovations. Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats still enjoyed a good crowd and she's hoping it will be even better Saturday night when they return to host Saint Martin's at 5:15 p.m.
WESTERN OREGON — Cali McClave 18, A. McClave 7, Arzner 6, Dawkins 3, Paaluhi-Caulk 2, Tuivai 8, Harman 6, Arnold 4, Glenn 2. Totals 21-70 7-10 56.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 25, Asher Cai 21, Huerta 8, Schow 6, Maeda 3, Johnson 3, Heitschmidt 3, Smith 0, Bush 0, Coulter-Fa'amafu 0. Totals 28-71 7-9 69.
Western Oregon=10=25=6=15=—=56
Central Washington=18=14=26=11=—=69
CWU highlights: Bowman 17 rebs, 3 stls; Sunshine Huerta 4 assts, 3 stls.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Central falls on late shot
ELLENSBURG — An off-balance, guarded layup with less than a second remaining gave Central Washington its fourth straight loss in Thursday's home opener at Ellensburg High School.
Western Oregon's Qiant Myers handed the Wildcats a 69-67 defeat about seven seconds after Camron McNeil hit a game-tying 3-pointer from the right wing. Central's leading scorer recorded another 30 points and shot 3-of-4 beyond the arc but it wasn't quite enough in the GNAC opener for both teams.
"Western Oregon is a good team and they hit some big shots down the stretch," coach Brandon Rinta said. "We had some costly turnovers and rushed shots late that hurt us."
The Wildcats' seven-point halftime lead quickly disappeared and they trailed by three with ten minutes left. Matt Poquette's three-point play capped off a 6-0 run in response, and the 6-foot-6 senior from Morton finished with 15 points.
Central totaled 15 turnovers and shot 46% from the field, including 8-of-14 from 3-point range. Zillah graduate Antonio Salinas hit two free throws for WOU to put the Wildcats behind 13-6 early before they reeled off a 14-5 run to go in front.
Defending regular season GNAC champion and preseason favorite Saint Martin's will visit Ellensburg as Central tries to end its skid Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN OREGON — Qiant Myers 16, Yosani Clay 15, Cameron Cranston 14, John Morrill-Keeler 10, Moore 5, Collins 4, Salinas 4, Datcher IV 1, Hughes 0, Cobb 0, Frincke 0. Totals 28-57 9-13 69.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 20, Matt Poquette 15, Brizee 9, Brown III 5, Banks 0, Brock Gilbert 10, Taylor 3, Pepper 3. Totals 26-56 7-11 67.
Halftime: 37-30 CWU.
CWU highlights: Mitch Brizee 9 rebs; Matt Poquette 7 rebs; Isaiah Banks 7 rebs; Brock Gilbert 6 assts.
VOLLEYBALL
Central trio picks up All-American honors
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's Tia Andaya, Emma Daoud-Hebert and Ashley Kaufman earned all-american honors this week after leading the Wildcats to their second straight NCAA West Regional semifinals.
All three picked up honorable mention honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Associations teams announced Wednesday. Daoud-Hebert made the Division II Conference Commissioners Association second team, according to a release issued Thursday.
The sophomore middle blocker finished with 160 blocks and her 1.5 blocks per set led all of Division II. She added 224 kills with a GNAC-best .387 hitting percentage, including a team-high 16 kills with a .593 hitting percentage in Central's NCAA tournament upset of No. 2 seed Western Washington.
Andaya played both outside hitter and setter for the Wildcats, recording 2.57 kills and 5.43 assists per set to complement 205 digs, 77 blocks and 34 service aces. Kaufman led Central with 321 kills while adding 288 digs and 36 blocks for a team that finished 17-11.
