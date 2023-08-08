It is about the time every year when someone, knowing that I like to fish, will ask me to go on a salmon or tuna fishing trip on a charter boat out of Westport or Ilwaco.
Not that I don’t appreciate the invite, because I do. The trips always sound enticing, but fishing on the ocean makes me sick. Literally.
“Hey Rob,” someone will say in an excited voice. “A bunch of us are going out to catch some tuna next week. They’re just slaying them. You wanna join us?”
Now, first let me tell you that while I have eaten a lot of tuna in my life, I have never caught one. And someday I would love to catch one.
They look like hard fighters and when you get into a school of them it is normally “catch them as fast as you can reel ‘em in.” What fisherman wouldn’t like that?
And good eating? Fresh tuna makes the canned stuff seem like, well, canned stuff.
I think about all these things before I ask the question that gets me every time.
“Wow, sounds like fun. How far out are they going?”
“We leave Westport at midnight,” the person will innocently answer. “It’s a nine-hour trip out if the seas are good, but we should have our limit in an hour if they are biting.”
“Which means a nine-hour trip back,” I think to myself as I smile, my face already turning green at the thought of 19 hours on an up-and-down, salty air, stench-of-diesel charter boat. (My stomach is getting a little queasy just writing this.)
“Thanks, but I better pass,” I’ll answer, coming up with some lame excuse about having to work.
At that point the friend will give me a questioning look and say, “I thought you were retired?”
It is too bad that they can’t make seasickness a cure for some of our bad habits. The last time I was on a puke...er, I mean, charter boat, I swore off ever going back.
And I would have sworn off a few other things, too, if I had thought it would have made me feel better. I started getting sick just smelling the diesel fumes in the marina and, after eight hours straight of the dry heaves, it took me two days to start feeling normal.
Never again.
Just think if you could make someone that sick just from smoking a cigarette. I believe 99% of smokers would quit cold turkey if they were to ever associate smoking with seasickness.
Yes, I have taken seasick pills. All they did was make me sleepy and I would have to wake up every half hour to toss my cookies.
The patch that you put behind your ear actually did help me in some rough waters. But I was only a short distance from the shoreline and knew I could get in quickly if I started to feel ill.
I’m just not willing to trust it for a long, rough journey out into the Pacific to catch a tuna.
I’ve seen other seasick remedies on the internet that have a snake oil feel to them. Too good to be true is the vibe I got.
After writing once before about my propensity for feeding the fish in rough waters, a helpful reader called me and swore up and down that placing a Spin-N-Glo on a rubber band and putting the device on the inside of your wrist, right where a nurse feels for your pulse, would stop seasickness dead in its tracks.
“Yeah, right,” I thought as the nice person explained the gizmo to me. I thanked him and decided the serious potential for nonstop up-chucking isn’t worth the experiment.
As much as I love to fish, I will not go out on the ocean again. I can’t eat fast enough to keep enough food down to have something to regurgitate on a regular basis.
Thankfully, after thinking I was going to die (or maybe it was wishing that I would die) the last time I went out on the ocean, I came to the realization that you don’t have to put yourself through that kind of ordeal just to catch a fish.
Fish live in fresh water. They live in flat water. They live in water that I can fish without ever having to leave solid ground if I don’t want to.
Until medical science comes up with a more dependable cure for seasickness, I will most likely go to my grave without having caught some of the great ocean-inhabiting sports fish, but that’s the way it is.
I have come to terms with it. At least I still get to fish for something.
In the meantime, until tuna learn to swim up the Columbia River, it looks like it’ll be Chicken of the Sea for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.