Since 2015, hundreds of people have joined Cowiche Canyon Conservancy at its annual Music and Monarchs event to watch the release of the beloved butterflies.
Restrictions on gatherings cancelled this year’s celebration, although 10 volunteers released 100 butterflies at the end of the summer through the program organized by Washington State associate professor of entomology, David James. His work faces a much more permanent threat as the monarch population continues to dwindle at an alarming rate, especially in the western United States.
In a conference call Tuesday morning, the National Fish and Wildlife Service announced a rigorous species status assessment determined Monarchs should be officially listed as a “threatened” or “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act. However, a lack of resources and 161 other species ahead of monarchs on the priority list means a final listing likely won’t happen until 2025.
“I don’t think it’s such a bad decision because the main benefit of having a listed decision is raises the profile of (a species) so people can go out and help,” James said, noting a 2014 petition to the USFWS from several conservation groups pushed the decline of monarchs into the national consciousness. “So the big benefit of having a listed species is definitely happening. Before six years ago there was nothing.”
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy encourages community members to plant native nectar plants and milkweed, as well as stop using harmful insecticides. The conservancy partnered with James to plant milkweed at Snow Mountain Ranch — executive director Celisa Hopkins said none of the plants survived a particularly dry spring — and he works with conservation groups throughout the Pacific Northwest.
None of that seems to be stopping a precipitous decline, which Nordstrom said saw the western population fall from an estimated 1.2 million in 1997 to 30,000 in 2019. James wasn’t surprised to hear preliminary reports from a Thanksgiving count in coastal California, where most western Monarchs go for the winter, showed a population of around 2,000 this year.
“It’s sort of catastrophic decline,” said James, who works at the Prosser campus and has been studying Monarchs for 42 years. “We were aware locally that that was going to happen because we barely saw any Monarchs in Washington this year.”
He said only two or three sightings were reported in Washington over the summer, compared to the usual hundreds seen throughout the state. Hopkins said James only found one male and female to mate for the conservancy’s annual program, which tracks the tagged butterflies on their migration route.
The USFWS used its scientific models to run millions of simulations and came up with a grim prognosis, especially in the western US. It projected a 60-68% chance the iconic orange and black butterflies will reach extinction levels in the next 10 years, and a 92-95% chance after 30 years.
James disagrees with those predictions, largely because of what he saw in Australia in the late 1970s. The nonnative population of Monarchs dropped quickly from hundreds of thousands to 3,000-5,000, where it’s remained steady ever since despite virtually no conservation efforts from people who James said merely “put up with” Monarchs.
“Some years they almost disappeared and the overwintering sites just don’t have any and the next year they’ll come back,” James said. “That’s what we may have to get used to here.”
He noted recent research has shown western and eastern U.S. monarch populations aren’t entirely separate as previously thought. Some butterflies have been shown to travel from the popular gathering spot in central Mexico’s mountains to the west, and James said those numbers are larger in some years with the right winds.
The USFWS cites climate change and loss of habitat as the primary causes for the decline, with insecticides partly to blame according to some studies. James suspects believes more research could show additional harm from neonicotinoid pesticides, which are banned in Europe but remain popular in the U.S.
Whatever the reason, it’s clear monarchs will need support from whoever can offer it in order to survive. Fortunately, James said he’s seen a remarkable passion for the recognizable butterflies, and Hopkins understands why so many people develop that special connection.
“I’ve raised them myself and there’s something very magical, I would say about watching this creature go from the size of a pinhead to this winged beauty,” Hopkins said. “I always feel a little like a mother sending your kids off, launching your children when you set them free.”