Stay-at-home orders in Washington and across the country left people with far fewer options to go outside or exercise over the last five months.
During a time when authorities closed gyms, golf courses and even many trails shut down, biking remained a constant. Washington allowed bike shops to stay open as essential transportation businesses, and initially, they reaped the benefits of skyrocketing demand.
"We saw a ridiculous amount of families, especially March and April, coming in and buying two, three four bikes because the gyms were closed down and there's no school sports," Revolution Cycles owner Jeff Clark said. "You couldn't go out and do much else."
That nationwide surge quickly took its toll on an industry largely in decline over the past 30 years, according to Bearded Monkey Cycling owner Lance Reese. Supply chains fell apart when manufacturers couldn't keep up, leading to shortages and an uncertain market for the rest of 2020 and beyond.
Adult-sized bikes especially are mostly gone from local shelves at Wal-Mart, Target and Fred Meyer. Clark said by June his stock of new bikes fell to virtually zero, and Reese ran out of virtually all bikes that sold for less than $2,000 by mid-April.
At the same time, Reese said many people went into their storage spaces and found old bikes badly in need of repairs. So by the time summer began, Clark and Reese said overwhelmed manufacturers were struggling to produce enough basic items such as tires, tubes and shifters.
"All of a sudden you can't get basic repair items, can't fix a flat tire on somebody's bike," Reese said. "So now we've decimated the parts business as well, for an industry that again (because of) ramp-up time, if there's no parts to fill in just for the regular supply chain you know that those aren't being produced for complete bikes."
Trying to keep up
Just before the Yakima Health District released its stay-at-home order on March 22, Clark scrambled to finish bike repairs to prepare for a temporary closure.
Instead, the new rules allowed him to stay open for what turned out to be a series of 60 and 70-hour work weeks with only one half-time worker on staff until he added two more part-timers in July. Reese tried his best to not add too many hours for himself and four staff members, but that wasn't always possible.
"We have some where you have to send parts out or you're waiting on a repair item or something," Reese said. "But across the board, generally speaking, (we had a) 48-hour turnaround time through the busiest season that the bike industry has seen since the 70s."
Clark's smaller shop managed a two-week turnaround for tune-ups and major repairs from April through June. He said they tried to be faster for smaller repairs, with varying levels of success.
So many people trying to buy new bikes took up plenty of time, as well as hours spent looking across the country for suppliers with available parts. Many bikers faced the same issues, so Reese saw people from all over Washington and took calls from as far away as Mississippi, while Clark changed his voicemail in April to tell callers not to leave messages since the machine filled up daily.
Safety restrictions added complications, with Revolution Cycles allowing just one customer in at a time and Bearded Monkey providing only curbside service until early August. Clark said most people followed the rules despite some long lines outside, but Reese acknowledged he saw some frustration.
"As many people as understood and worked with us during the pandemic and understood what we were trying to accomplish, there was a lot of people that were really offended by not being able to come into the store or being told to wait at their vehicle or that there had to be some different protocols," Reese said. "We were cussed at a lot this year."
Business finally tapered off a bit recently with warmer weather and some things opening up. Clark relished taking off two full days the last three weekends, and Reese said the workload's beginning to feel more like a normal summer.
Uncertain future
The busiest portion of the pandemic may be over for bike shops, but the market won't look the same for several more months.
Reese said manufacturers can't ramp up production quickly, in part because of imports limited by 20-25% tariffs introduced last year. Clark doesn't expect much else to come in until December, and Reese anticipates limited supplies for at least six months.
Consumers are already changing their behaviors and Reese said they won't have as much money after the federal government's economic stimulus programs expired last month. Both he and Clark don't believe many new riders will stick to biking, and they certainly don't see enough political willpower for Yakima to become more bike-friendly by following the lead of cities like Seattle, which closed off 20 miles of streets to most vehicles.
The pandemic put a temporary hold on efforts by both local shops to build a better biking community, canceling bike rides and other events. Clark's local youth mountain biking team never got to compete, although he said the trails at Rocky Top saw more use than normal.
Reese suspects a significant decrease in revenue lies ahead, noting Bearded Monkey never raised prices to take advantage of a "wild" situation. It all brought a lot of stress for store owners, but Clark's tried to keep things in perspective.
"The bookstore across the street was closed, the shoe store was closed, I could just as easily be closed and doing nothing down here," Clark said. "So (I'm) trying to keep that in mind. It was hard to do but it made things a little bit easier to deal with."