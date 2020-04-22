YAKIMA, Wash. — The closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic derailed a promising 2019-20 season for White Pass and other regional resorts.
More pain figures to be on the way, especially for places that rely on summer recreation and events. Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association president Jordan Elliott said conservative estimates indicate the consequences of the virus will cost member resorts in Washington, Oregon and Idaho at least $87 million.
That doesn’t include the lost economic benefits for rural communities accustomed to seeing an influx of visitors headed to and from the mountains for spring skiing. Mt. Spokane general manager Brad McQuarrie said customers initially called to complain, but those messages gradually turned to praise for the resort’s decision as COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc throughout Washington and the country.
“The positive side is being a seasonal business at least it happened at the end of the season and we have the summer to get back on our feet again,” McQuarrie said. “We had to cancel pretty much everything up until May and we’re still in a holding pattern for that.”
He said no spring skiing meant virtually no new customers took advantage of the early sale on 2020-21 season passes that generally also allows free skiing and snowboarding through April. That sale will end May 31 for Mt. Spokane, although White Pass extended its similar deal to September 30 in recognition of financial uncertainties people may be facing.
Fortunately for White Pass and Mt. Spokane, their revenues don’t rely heavily on summer recreation and events. Extended closures will bring more significant losses at busy summer resorts such as Crystal Mountain and Stevens Pass, and especially at Timberline, where some slopes on Mt. Hood’s glaciers remain open virtually year-round.
White Pass marketing director Kathleen Goyette said plans to expand White Pass’s popular lodges could be delayed, and Elliott noted even some general maintenance at resorts can’t be done under the governor’s stay-at-home order. Social distancing could still be critical next season, so Goyette said they’re exploring some changes, including new outdoor grills.
“We’re looking mostly at trying to anticipate what the new normal’s going to be,” Goyette said. “How can we look at better ways to do food/beverage to make that more convenient, to allow for more space?”
She noted many full-time staff members remain busy preparing for next season and they’re hoping to find ways to help seasonal employees who lost their jobs more than a month earlier than expected. Several other area resorts furloughed most or all year-round workers and deferred construction projects.
The state’s three corporate-owned resorts — Crystal Mountain, Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass — closed first and most of the others, including White Pass, quickly followed suit by shutting down on March 16. Goyette said White Pass had expected to stay open for three full weeks more, plus an additional three weekends.
Fortunately, the season ended after most of White Pass’s major events, highlighted by Winter Carnival, which drew an estimated 9,000 visitors. But Goyette said they still missed some other popular outings such as the wine-driven ski patrol fundraiser High Class at White Pass and the season-ending pond skim.
Oregon resorts responded to governor Kate Brown’s strict executive order in late March by temporarily suspending all uphill travel. In Washington, both Goyette and McQuarrie said they’ve seen dedicated skiers and snowboarders keep using the slopes as recently as last weekend.
“It’s been great skiing, too,” McQuarrie said. “I’ve never had to end a season with any other reason besides lack of snow.”
Elliott said despite a late opening in mid-December for many regional resorts, “just-in-time snow” before Christmas and plenty of storms in January and February brought out plenty of people and meant near-capacity crowds almost everywhere on holiday weekends. Although official numbers haven’t come in yet, Elliott expects them to show skiing and snowboarding in the region remains as popular as ever.
He’s hopeful that enthusiasm will carry into next winter despite the ongoing coronavirus concerns, which forced the association to cancel its annual spring conference and trade show in Wenatchee this weekend. McQuarrie said vital training opportunities will move online and Goyette’s hoping White Pass can ramp up summer activities soon while preparing for next season.
“It feels like we just hit the pause button on everything,” Goyette said. “As soon as we get more information we’re going to be out there.”