Standup paddleboarding’s popularity skyrocketed in recent years, giving people a relaxing way to cool off on hot summer days.
Just like any water sport, though, it comes with perils, especially for those who don’t follow basic safety guidelines. The potential for tragedy hit Washington hard in the summer of 2019, when four people died in the span of a month, raising the total to six over the previous 29 years.
“Stand-up paddleboarding is typically a safe and enjoyable activity,” State Parks Boating Law Administrator Rob Sendak said in a statement at the time. “But it comes with risks, and people underestimate those risks by not wearing a life jacket and a leash.”
None of the four people who died were wearing a life jacket or a leash, which keeps users attached to their board even if they fall. Not having a life jacket — or a light or whistle — can be costly as well, since law enforcement considers paddleboards “vessels” and can issue an $87 ticket to standup paddleboarders who don’t at least have one with them on the water.
Two more paddleboarders died “recently,” according to a release issued by Washington State Parks in June. The agency put its tips out on social media again with more hot weather arriving throughout Washington on Wednesday, reminding people to hydrate, take breaks in the shade and avoid going out alone.
Shannon Mahre of Mahre Made always tells her clients to follow her example and wear a life jacket over their chest — as opposed to their waist — whether they’re on a calm lake or a rough river. But just like the various courses offered by Mahre and her husband, Andy, different locations and conditions require different leashes.
On a lake, the traditional ankle leash generally works well enough, and it’s especially valuable on days when a strong wind can quickly blow a board away after a fall. When paddleboarding on the river, even the calmer sections of the Yakima, Mahre recommends using a quick release in order to get away from the paddleboard should it float into danger.
Rocks or brush on an outside corner can be particularly dangerous, as well as shallower water. If not using a smaller river fin, the paddleboard could hit the bottom and cause the user to launch forward face first into the water and rocks.
Sara Washburn of Just Breathe Stand Up Paddle Board and Yoga offers a unique experience along with her regular lessons, mostly held at Rimrock Lake. She teaches yoga on paddleboards, including adventure retreats to various locations and beginner classes held at Yakima Athletic Club and Selah Aquatics Center.
Mahre said her clinics are all full and she’s seen a massive increase over the last two years with more and more people wanting to try out the fun, relatively easy-to-learn activity. Inevitably, accidents will happen, and Washington’s cold waterways only add to the danger, but Mahre offered some advice for people who fall in unexpectedly.
A leash and lifejacket should keep you well-protected in a lake, so long as there aren’t any hazards. In the middle of a river, especially in a fast-moving section, get into a sitting position with your head out of the water, and never try to stand up.
“If you’re in a mellow section and you can get to the shore, we just say swim to the shore,” Mahre said. “Someone can get your paddleboard and it’s not attached to you.”