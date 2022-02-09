After a cold, snowy and often dreary January, hitting the trails seems more appealing than ever with this week’s warmer, sunny weather in the Yakima Valley.
But before going out to enjoy some exercise and sunlight, it’s critical to know how to tell if trails need to rest. Indentations on muddy trails as the snow melts can cause permanent damage, requiring significant work and ruining future experiences for others.
“I know it can seem overly sensitive,” Cowiche Canyon Conservancy education and outreach coordinator Cy Philbrick said about the decision to close some of the local nonprofit’s trails. “But it’s just the landscape we live in is if you’re leaving a significant footprint then it’s best to turn around.”
Indentions from shoes, bikes or horses can create ruts and depressions that solidify when the temperature dips back below freezing. Those turn into chutes or channels for water, capable of eroding and destroying trails.
Holly Weiler, the Washington Trails Association’s Eastern Washington regional coordinator, cited trail widening as another big issue resulting from muddy trails. For those who choose not to turn around when they see mud or puddles, Weiler recommends walking straight through to avoid potentially damaging fragile plants and soils off the designated path.
Trail maintenance often relies on volunteers and the efforts of small groups like the CCC with limited resources, so extensive repairs can be challenging. Single Track Alliance of Yakima president Pat Huwe said they’re planning some repairs on Rocky Top’s trails, especially Orange Harvester, once they’re dry, and Weiler’s already scheduled some work for March.
“But we’re still a long ways away from March,” Weiler said. “So even if maintenance work is being planned, it becomes a more severe problem if people are still congregating in those areas in the meantime because it’ll take a little while to get to it.”
The central Washington desert’s constant freeze-thaw cycles increase the risk of trail damage, and Huwe said it stayed so cold in January the snow couldn’t soak into the frozen ground. That’s left a lot to melt off once the temperature rose, so Weiler recommends users wait until they no longer leave an imprint an inch or more deep.
Rocky Top’s trails will be among the last in the Yakima area to dry, since higher elevations bring more water and most slopes face north, leading to a slower melt cycle with less direct sunlight. Many of the CCC’s trails will dry much faster, and Philibrick said they’ll open as soon as possible depending on weather, additional freezes and other factors.
“We want people to use trails in the end,” Philbrick said. “So as soon as they’er reasonably dry we’ll try to open them again, even if that means we need to close them if there’s another storm that moves through.”
Good alternatives at this time include paved trails such as the Yakima Greenway or Powerhouse Canal Pathway, as well as any mountain trails still protected by snow. Weiler, who lives in Spokane, said she often plans her hikes in the mornings, when the ground’s still frozen and resistant to damage.
Huwe suggested the Tri-Cities and Echo, Ore., south of Hermiston for avid mountain bikers looking for places to ride while local trails dry out.
WTA hiking content manager Anna Roth recommends taking advantage of local resources to plan ahead and avoid the mud before finding it at the trailhead. The WTA’s trail reports can be used to alert others to muddy trails, downed trees or other hazards, and Philbrick said a user report of mud sparked the CCC’s decision to close the trails at Snow Mountain Ranch a day or two earlier than expected.
Of course, along with mud, warming weather and melting snow brings the first signs of spring, such as growing plant life and the return of migratory birds. Philbrick said the CCC’s seen a lot of badger activity recently in the canyon, where the main trail remains open for those eager to get outside as they wait for mud to dry.
