With Memorial Day coming up, it is looking like there should be some pretty good opportunities to enjoy some fishing, and yes, even some hunting, over the long weekend. All the lakes in the area are open and reports from several show that the fish are in a biting mood.
If you are planning on doing some camping along the rivers on our side of the Cascades, including the Naches and Tieton, those streams will open for fishing this Saturday. The Yakima River below the Roza Dam will also open for trout fishing, and this year, for the first time in several years, anglers have a chance at catching a spring chinook salmon on the Yakima River. Salmon fishing opened May 16 from Union Gap up to just below the Roza Dam.
Another Yakima River option now is to fish for smallmouth bass on the lower Yakima River. From West Richland on down to the mouth, where the Yakima enters the Columbia, smallmouth can be found in abundance, and spring is a great time to fish for them. Anglers can pitch spinners or plastic grub along the rocky shorelines and catch dozens of bass a day.
The same is true in the Columbia and Snake Rivers down around the Tri-Cities. Any rocky structures along the banks of the river will hold hungry bass.
All of our local lakes are open for trout fishing and most have been planted with trout in the past few weeks. Those receiving trout in the past several days and weeks include Clear Lake, Lost Lake, Rotary Lake and Tims Pond.
In Kittitas County, Mattoon Lake, Fio Rito, Naneum Pond, and Easton Pond have been planted within the past two weeks.
Plus, all of these lakes and others in the region should have some trout carrying over from plants earlier in the year and last year.
This is also the time of year anglers start hitting Rimrock Lake for kokanee. The smallish landlocked salmon known as “silvers” are fun to catch and great to eat. Silvers can be caught by trolling small lures tipped with white corn and/or maggots behind attractors. Or, they can be caught on small flies baited with maggots fished below a bobber.
Keep an eye on Rimrock, because the silvers should start biting any time, and once they get going they will bite pretty much throughout the summer.
In other lakes in Eastern Washington, the silvers are already biting. Up at Chelan the kokanee bite has been pretty hot throughout the spring. The kokanee there are traditionally larger than the fish at Rimrock and in the past few years they have been bigger than normal, with fish running to 15-inches in length so far this year.
A ten fish limit of silvers makes for an excellent meal or two. Still very nice fish, and with a limit of ten per angler per day, they can make several meals, either on the grill or out of the smoker.
Another option for landlocked salmon can be found at Riffe Lake over the hump in Cowlitz County. The big impoundment on the Cowlitz River near Morton has been providing some excellent fishing for landlocked coho salmon and triploid rainbow trout.
Anglers looking for some fresh walleye for the frying pan will find some good fishing now in the Columbia River, and at Potholes Reservoir. The best fishing recently has been on the Columbia downstream of Pasco, and below McNary Dam down near Umatilla and Paterson. Fishing some of the slots below the John Day Dam can also be good as the water continues to warm.
The spring salmon run on the Columbia is starting to slow now, but there are still fish being caught at the Wind River and Drano Lake. My buddy Doug Jewett and I spent four days down there last week and caught fish every day. We worked hard for them and toughed out some crazy weather, but we did catch a few. If you put in your time there is still a chance to catch a nice chinook yet this week.
For those who would rather spend their three-day weekend in the woods, the annual spring turkey hunting season is still open through the end of the month. With the crazy spring weather we’ve had this year, the turkey hunting was tough during the early days of the season. But with most of the hens now sitting on nests, the toms should be a bit more receptive to calling.
Many turkey hunters have either filled their tags or have given up for the year, making for fewer hunters in the woods now.
The best turkey hunting can be found in the northeastern counties of the state, and down in Klickitat County, but there are a few birds in Yakima and Kittitas counties. You just have to burn a bit more boot leather to find them.
It looks like we are finally going to get some decent weather, so it should be a great time to enjoy the outdoors over the three-day holiday weekend.
