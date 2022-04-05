Editor’s note: Shannon Mahre contributes to Yakima Magazine and owns an outdoors company, Girls with Grit, that allows her to share her passions for skiing, running, mountain biking, standup paddleboarding and much more. She lives in Naches with her husband, Andy, and their two children. This is her first monthly column.
As long as I can remember, work was always a part of life — a part to do well, a part to be proud of.
From a very young age, I was shoveling horse manure, weeding, taking care of our animals — it was all there, and it was the work to the play that was our childhood on Whidbey Island. My dad is from Greece, and although he came from nothing, through hard work and determination he created and ran two successful businesses with my mom as his partner and was the best adventure parent my brother and I could ever ask for.
At 14, I got my first real job bussing tables at a local restaurant. From there on out, working hard and playing hard became the foundation upon which I tried to build my life. By 22 years old, I had my MBA as well as management and life experience that would come in handy in the years ahead.
After a go at the big city, corporate job life in my early and mid-20’s, I decided to take a different life route. I began to split my time between Glacier by Mount Baker, where I started my photography and writing company, and Whidbey Island, where I built houses with my dad and managed the marketing for his company.
As my media company grew and my life and career delved deeper into the sports industry, my time working with my dad began to dwindle — which was bitter sweet in so many ways (I still miss working with him!).
Enter serendipity — I was all hunkered in at the house in Glacier and was packing my car to go to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park the following day when my friend called and coaxed me into coming to help her at a movie premier in Seattle that I normally would not have attended.
At this very event, I would meet a guy in dirty Carhartt pants named Andy, and my path would be forever changed.
For weeks after the event, the two of us kept in touch. In short, I fell in love with the boy from Yakima and he fell in love with the girl that loved to adventure just as much as he did.
Then, and only then, did he tell me that he was actually IN the movie that we had met at — and that I was going to have to move to Naches. And my response? “Where the heck is Naches?”
I still remember telling my mom about him the first time that I was going to visit him — she asked his last name and I totally butchered it. She then responded with the actual pronunciation and told me about these twins with the same last name that got silver and gold medals in the Olympics before I was born.
I later found out that these were Andy’s father and uncle, Steve and Phil.
Now, nine years, a marriage, two kids, four businesses, two horses and three dogs later, Andy and I still live in Naches… and we still love adventuring together. One of our businesses even allows us to do the sports that we love while also allowing us to give others the skills and confidence they need to progress at these sports as well.
Growing up, my grandpa always told me about his life as a child in Yakima, of the endless sunshine, of the buildings that his father created, of the amazing Miner Burgers and of skiing at White Pass.
And although I didn’t get to share in person with him the beauty, the adventure, the vastness of our valley, our mountains, of our rivers, lakes and trails, I rest a little easier — because when I’m skiing down the runs at White, hiking past the shrub steppe or paddling down the rivers, he’s right there next to me, as proud as can be that I came home.
