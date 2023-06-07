When I was diagnosed with cancer in my early 20’s, I was devastated and terrified all at once.
Now, almost twenty years later, I am thankful for what it did to my life. It not only put me on the path to helping people and living a more health-focused life, but it also completely changed my perspective on living, truly living, in every possible way.
As I graduated college, less than a month after my cancer diagnosis and days after my surgery, I stepped out into the world with a goal — to live every day to its fullest and to follow my passions, no matter how rough the journey may be. In my mind, I was given a second chance, and there was no way on this earth that I was going to waste it.
Failing was no longer scary to me — it was an inevitability that came with living, and it no longer stopped me from following a path that once seemed impossible to me.
Life is going to throw massive, heartbreaking curve balls at all of us. It’s going to disappoint us, it’s going to challenge us and it’s going to put people and circumstances in front of us that are hard… very, very hard. But the strength that you will unlock after going through a life-changing experience, not matter what the experience may be, is the most difficult gift that you will ever be given — but it was given to you because YOU have the strength to deal with it, to learn from it and to live through it.
I firmly believe that I was given every hand that I have lived through so that I could have the courage to become the woman that I am today — and so that I could continue to find the strength that lived silently within me all along.
Our minds are the most powerful tool that we can wield. In the words of Paulo Coelho, “I can choose either to be a victim of the world or an adventurer in search of treasure. It’s all a question of how I view my life.”
In more cases than not, our mindset will set us up for failure or for success. Practice optimism, have patience, be kind, be compassionate and give yourself and others grace — to fail, to learn, to be who we are without judgement.
Everything in life worth having requires risk. It requires hard work and it requires sacrifice.
Time will pass whether you follow your dreams or not. Failure will happen even if you are living a “safe” life — so why not fail while in pursuit of your passions? Don’t wait for something life-altering to kick-start the life that you’ve always dreamed of having.
Take the leap now — whether you are 18 or 98. Be the person that you look up to. Ask for help. Grow. Learn. Work hard. Sacrifice. Fail — fail a TON.
And most importantly, be grateful for every single moment that you are here, and every single moment that you are with the ones that you love.
“The only impossible journey is the one that you never begin.” — Tony Robbins
