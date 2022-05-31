The Yakima Greenway is set to offer a day full of activities and competition for the whole family at this Saturday's Gap2Gap.
Adults will start at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than usual at Sarg Hubbard Park. Then the Junior Gap2Gap will return for the first time since 2019, beginning with the 13-14-year-old race at 9 a.m.
"We’re doing both events in the same day, which is going to be pretty cool," race director Konner Hopkins said. "I think it’s going to be a really good deal. Everybody loves this course."
He heard plenty of positive feedback last year after major changes created a course to live up to the event's name, featuring a kayak leg to Century Landing in Union Gap at the start and a mountain bike leg to Harlan Landing in Selah Gap after a 17-mile road bike ride. The course finishes with a 3.5 mile run along the Greenway back to Sarg Hubbard.
Yakima Greenway executive director Kellie Connaughton said kids can compete on a smaller version of the big event, comprised of a run, bike, steeple chase and kayak at the pond for kids 9 and up. Unlike past years when Junior Gap2Gap was held on Sunday, Connaughton's hoping the simultaneous competition will inspire more families to create teams or participate on their own.
Food trucks, a beer garden and music until 3 p.m. should give this year's Gap2Gap more of a festival vibe, Hopkins said. Connaughton expects this to be something of a rebuilding year for an event that was steadily rising in popularity prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"The funds (raised) will go directly into the maintenance fund," Connaughton said. "So they will help maintain the pathway and the grounds around the Greenway, which need a lot of help with all the rain this spring."
Registration numbers are once again low for this year, although Hopkins hoped to see more people sign up in the final week before Thursday's deadline. Officials also need to check the river to ensure it's safe for kayaks.
Different age groups will run different distances in the Kids Gap2Gap, ranging from about 3/4 of a mile for 7-8 year-olds to a three-mile run for 13-14-year-olds. Connaughton said the bike ride's about five miles, out to Spring Creek, and kayakers will do one lap on a course around the lake.
