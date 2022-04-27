All about alcids
University of Puget Sound professor Peter Hodum will speak about the ecology and conservation of alcids in the waters of Washington state at Thursday night’s Yakima Valley Audubon Society program.
Tufted puffins, rhinocerous auklets and other birds belong to the alcid family, which includes 15 species that have been recorded in Washington. Hodum, who works in Puget Sound’s biology department and decision making program, will provide an overview of the collaborative research programs focused on improving our understand of alcids.
The program is free to join on Zoom and starts at 7 p.m. For the link and to see past programs, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
DNR, WDFW discussing E-bikes
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources want public input on how to manage electric-assist bicycling on public lands.
Two virtual meetings are scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. on May 12 and 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 18. Those interested can also go to wdfw.wa.gov/ebikes and fill out a public survey available through July 15.
Currently DNR and WDFW allow E-bikes on roads and trails open to motorized vehicles, or on all trails and roads where bikes are allowed for riders who carry a valid Americans with Disabilities Act parking placard.
Bird Alert
With the irrigation season in full force and the shorebird migration picking up, this is a good time to pay attention to any flooded pastures and fields you may come across. Though flood irrigation is not very efficient, many migrating shorebirds and waterbirds utilize the flooded agricultural fields in the Yakima area to fuel their northern migration.
This is the first year one such field, just west of Sunnyside on Highway 12, has been flooded and although only about an acre in size it has already attracted Canada geese, cinnamon teal, northern shoveler, mallard, green-winged teal, black-necked stilt and killdeer.
There are also areas that are flooded just for the support of migrating birds such as the Sunnyside Wildlife Area (SWA), which has a high priority for managing and restoring the wetland, riparian, and upland/shrubsteppe habitats for waterfowl and other migratory birds.
This week at the SWA birders observed 108 black-necked stilts, 16 American avocets, killdeer, 20 dunlins, least sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, and both greater and lesser yellowlegs. They also noted wood duck, cinnamon teal, over 100 northern shovelers, gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, over 100 green-winged teals, ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, bufflehead, Virginia rail, sora, hundreds of American coots, American white pelican and great blue heron.
These areas should continue to be hot for the next few weeks as the migration continues.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
ALSO SATURDAY: The inaugural Never Say Never Half Marathon will be held on a mostly flat course starting at 8 a.m. for walkers and 9 a.m. for runners at French Canyon Farms at 8 a.m. Registration is full but a waiting list is available at RunSignup.com.
SUNDAY: The Teanaway Trail Runs will feature a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon and a full marathon, all starting between 8 and 10 a.m. Registration is $37 for the 5K, $42 for the 10K, $52 for the half marathon and $61 for the full marathon through Thursday, then $45/$50/$60/$70 on race day with discounts for kids in grades 1-12. For more information and to sign up go to nwtrailruns.com.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain at Manastash Ridge near Ellensburg. Call Greg at 509-453-2374 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at Fisher Park Golf Course in Yakima. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750 to RSVP or get more information.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will host an 8.4 mile hike with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at White Bluffs North in the Hanford Reach, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. There’s no shade, so wear a cap and sunscreen. Contact Jeff and Joyce Hagen at 509-966-5432 or jeffhagen@cascadians.org for more information.
NEXT WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750 to RSVP or get more information.
