Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 49.
Notable: Time for Joe Burrow to pick up a win, and he’s capable against the Jaguars. Cincinnati’s pass defense could give Gardner Minshew problems, although it could be a good day for RB James Robinson.
The pick: Bengals 24, Jaguars 20
Baltimore Ravens at Washington
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Ravens by 131/2. O/U: 45.
Notable: The Ravens were embarrassed by the Chiefs, who sacked Lamar Jackson four times and shut down the passing game. Watch for Baltimore to keep it on the ground against a suspect run defense.
The pick: Ravens 31, Washington 20
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Cardinals by 31/2. O/U: 51.
Notable: Even without Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers proved last Sunday they can move the ball. Arizona’s defense was shaky after a good start. The Cardinals might have success with the run.
The pick: Cardinals 23, Panthers 18
Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Cowboys by 41/2. O/U: 56.
Notable: Dak Prescott and Cowboys offense can score, and eventually the Browns won’t have the luxury of running Nick Chubb down after down. Dallas has a vulnerable pass defense. Could be a shootout.
The pick: Cowboys 28, Browns 24
New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Saints by 4. O/U: 54.
Notable: Not the high-flying Saints we’re accustomed to, but they can move the ball, especially with those dump-off passes to Alvin Kamara. Lions could make it interesting against a suspect pass defense.
The pick: Saints 31, Lions 28
Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Texans by 4. O/U: 531/2.
Notable: Teams are putting heavy pressure on Deshaun Watson, and the Texans quarterback is hanging on to the ball a long time. But can the Vikings and their lukewarm defense take advantage?
The pick: Texans 24, Vikings 21
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams
Time: 1:05 p.m. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Rams by 13. O/U: 48.
Notable: Giants are 0-3 for a reason — banged up and bad. Aaron Donald will get after Daniel Jones, and N.Y. will have to throw a lot if behind early. Watch for a breakout game from Rams rookie Van Jefferson.
The pick: Rams 35, Giants 12
Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Colts by 21/2. O/U: 43.
Notable: Nick Foles starts for Bears, but he’ll be facing the NFL’s top pass defense. The Colts can stop the run too. If they can get Jonathan Taylor going, the passing lanes will open for Philip Rivers.
The pick: Colts 24, Bears 21