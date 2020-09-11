Los Angeles Chargers
at Cincinnati BengalsTime, TV: 1:05 p.m., CBS.
Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 42.
Notable: Even without Derwin James, the Chargers have a top-notch defense. They should overwhelm rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s playing behind a subpar line. and is not backed by a good defense.
The pick: Chargers 31, Bengals 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans SaintsTime, TV: 10 a.m., FOX.
Line: Saints by 31/2. O/U: 48.
Notable: Saints tend to start slow and, with no boisterous crowds, they don’t have usual homefield advantage. It’s Tom Brady versus Drew Brees, and the Buccaneers have more offensive threats.
The pick: Buccaneers 30, Saints 27
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas CowboysTime, TV: 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Line: Cowboys by 21/2. O/U: 511/2.
Notable: The Rams cut ribbon on SoFi Stadium with a big win. Cowboys are struggling with injuries and the Rams could be sneaky on offense. Getting rid of Todd Gurley helps unlock weapons.
The pick: Rams 30, Cowboys 28