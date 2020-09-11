Cleveland Browns
at Baltimore RavensTime: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 48.
Notable: Ravens could come back to earth a little as teams get more video to study Lamar Jackson, and Baltimore isn’t as good on the defensive line or at linebacker. Baker Mayfield is capable of a big game.
The pick: Browns 27, Ravens 24
New York Jets at Buffalo BillsTime: 10a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bills by 61/2. O/U: 391/2.
Notable: The Jets, who were so good up the middle last season, are going to look different on defense. Josh Allen has some dangerous receivers in Stefon Diggs and John Brown. Plus, the Bills are at home.
The pick: Bills 21, Jets 16
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina PanthersTime: 10a.m. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 471/2.
Notable: Panthers lost almost all of their defense, and they’re filling holes with rookies. Hard to know what to expect from Carolina’s offensive coordinator. The Raiders are going to run it and play-action off it.
The pick: Raiders 24, Panthers 20
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville JaguarsTime: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Colts by 8. O/U: 45.
Notable: Big debut for Philip Rivers, with play-action stuff to T.Y. Hilton, but the Colts also can run it down Jaguars’ throats. The Colts’ front seven is still strong, and now the secondary is healthy.
The pick: Colts 34, Jaguars 17
Miami Dolphins at New England PatriotsTime: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Patriots by 61/2. O/U: 42.
Notable: Cam Newton should have a decent debut for Patriots, but watch his foot injury. That could give him problems. The Dolphins are on the rise, and the Patriots have been known to sag in openers. Still…
The pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 23
Chicago Bears at Detroit LionsTime: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 42.
Notable: A lot to like about Detroit’s offense, and a lot to hate about their defense, which can get trampled by a ground game. It’s not necessarily Matt Nagy’s style, but if the Bears can establish the run, it’s over.
The pick: Bears 27, Lions 23
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota VikingsTime: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Vikings by 21/2. O/U: 45.
Notable: Packers are coming off a 13-3 season with a lot of close wins, so they’re primed to take a step back. The Vikings have lost their share of key players but still have enough on defense for this opener.
The pick: Vikings 28, Packers 24
Philadelphia Eagles at WashingtonTime: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Eagles by 51/2. O/U: 421/2.
Notable: Carson Wentz is the difference maker. Washington is going to be in a lot of close games because its front seven is so good, but the team’s offense is going to take a while to figure out what it wants to do.
The pick: Eagles 28, Washington 20
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ersTime: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 716.
Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 48.
Notable: The Cardinals play the 49ers tough, and Arizona was trending up at the end of last season. Kyle Shanahan is still going to scheme up points for San Francisco, and Arizona’s defense remains suspect.
The pick: 49ers 27, Cardinals 21