New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bills by 31/2. O/U: 41.
Notable: After losing two in a row, Buffalo had a get-right matchup against the Jets last week and looked “meh.” Good thing for them the Patriots are pretty lousy. Bills finally wake up and play.
The pick: Bills 27, Patriots 14
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Titans by 51/2. O/U: 531/2.
Notable: One-win Bengals make games interesting, particularly with the way Joe Burrow has been slinging it. The Titans are better against the pass than the run, but the Bengals aren’t great on the ground.
The pick: Titans 33, Bengals 28
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Colts by 21/2. O/U: 50.
Notable: It would behoove the Colts to get the ball in the hands of Jonathan Taylor, as the Lions are much worse against the run than the pass. The Indianapolis defense is solid across the board.
The pick: Colts 27, Lions 21
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Chiefs by 191/2. O/U: 49.
Notable: Jets can’t do much of anything, and that includes protecting the quarterback. They’ll try to slow down the Chiefs by running the ball, but that won’t last long. Le’Veon Bell’s revenge.
The pick: Chiefs 38, Jets 13
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Browns by 21/2. O/U: 51.
Notable: Teams can run on the Raiders, and Kareem Hunt could have a big day. Losing Odell Beckham Jr. hurts, but Baker Mayfield has enough weapons to attack this young and vulnerable secondary.
The pick: Browns 30, Raiders 28
Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Rams by 31/2. O/U: 46.
Notable: Tough draw for Tua Tagovailoa, getting his first NFL start against this defense. The Rams are near the top in sacks, and their secondary is pretty smothering too. L.A.’s offense is revving up.
The pick: Rams 34, Dolphins 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Time: 1:05 p.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Off the board.
Notable: Justin Herbert (12 TDs, three INTs) doesn’t look like a quarterback who just picked up his first NFL win. Broncos need a big game from ex-Charger Melvin Gordon, because they don’t have much else.
The pick: Chargers 21, Broncos 10
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Saints by 41/2. O/U: 431/2.
Notable: Saints aren’t looking great, but somehow they’re finding ways to win. The Bears have a really solid defense, but their offense has looked lousy. Drew Brees does enough to top Nick Foles in this one.
The pick: Saints 21, Bears 17