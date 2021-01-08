AFC
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Time, TV: 10:05 a.m., ABC and ESPN.
Line: Ravens by 4½.
Ravens keys: In last season’s playoff loss to Tennessee, Lamar Jackson threw 59 times. He needs to cut that total in half. … Ravens need to establish the run against a vulnerable Tennessee defense. … On defense, make the Titans earn it on the ground. Don’t give up big pass plays.
Titans keys: They need to protect their defense with their offense. … Shoot for 38 minutes of possession. … In last year’s first-round win against New England, Ryan Tannehill threw 15 passes and Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards. That’s how you protect your defense, by keeping it on the sideline.
The pick: As well as Henry and Tannehill have played this season, that defense is a problem. Baltimore will play keep-away by grinding it out on the ground, and the Ravens exact revenge for last season’s playoff loss. Ravens 31, Titans 24.
NFC
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Time, TV: 1:40 p.m., CBS and Nickelodeon.
Line: Saints by 8.
Bears keys: Get Mitch Trubisky outside the pocket and let him make some of the plays he’s made toward the end of the season. … Let David Montgomery run. … Don’t give Drew Brees a short field. Don’t let him throw 10-yard darts. Make him beat you throwing balls that travel 20-plus yards.
Saints keys: Keep Trubisky from getting to the edges. Keep him in the pocket. … Clamp down and play one-on-one on Chicago’s receivers. … Take away the running game and get Trubisky into as many third downs as possible. … If Saints struggle running the ball, weave in a Taysom Hill package to get an extra number in offensive arsenal.
The pick: The Saints are 10 points better. Brees is far better and far more seasoned than Trubisky, and New Orleans is getting a ton of offensive weapons back. If the Saints play their game, they win going away. Saints 34, Bears 21.
AFC
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., NBA and Telemundo.
Line: Steelers by 4.
Browns keys: Put the game on the shoulders of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Two tight ends. Run like crazy. … Leave Baker Mayfield 20 passes, 15 of them out of play-action. … Like the Bears with Brees, Browns have to make Ben Roethlisberger beat them with passes over the top. Have to do that with an older quarterback who isn’t very mobile.
Steelers keys: They have to run the ball too. Having Roethlisberger throw 50 passes in that kind of weather, asking for every ball to be caught, is not a plan. … They need at least four explosive plays down the field (and Cleveland turnovers count as explosives).
The pick: It’s tempting to take the Browns, but COVID has stripped them of players and their head coach. The excitement of getting into the playoffs could be an emotional drain too. Pittsburgh is more seasoned and hangs on. Steelers 21, Browns 17.