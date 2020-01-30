Brinley Hagemeier
Ellensburg
basketball, senior
The Bulldogs’ unbeaten season has been powered by a young team but they have a veteran point guard running the show. Hagemeier, a first-team all-CWAC junior last season, is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the second-ranked team. She had double-digit scoring games against Wapato and Ephrata last week as Ellensburg moved to 14-0 in league and 16-0 overall.
Jesus MataMabton wrestling, senior
With his third tournament title at last Saturday’s Mid-Valley Classic, Mata boosted his season record at 285 pounds to 24-2 with 16 pins. He was a Class 2B state academic champion last season and continues to hold a 4.0 grade-point average. Also busy in the fall as a four-year starter in football, Mata earned first-team all-EWAC honors has an offensive and defensive lineman for the state-qualifying Vikings.