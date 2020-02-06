200118-yh-sports-bkg-davis-ike-1732.JPG
Eisenhower’s Kiana Yesiki, right, drives to the hoop against Davis’ Lexi Valentinez during Friday’s game.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Lani Makalii

West Valley bowling, senior

After placing seventh as a sophomore and 20th a year ago, Makalii broke through with a state-qualifying third-place finish at the CBBN district bowling championships at Nob Hill Lanes. She opened her 556 series with a 193 game and closed with a 203, performing well above her 170 average when it counted most. Makalii will compete in the Class 4A state tournament on Friday.

Kiana Yesiki

Eisenhower basketball, sophomore

The Cadets’ sophomore newcomer has been a scoring and rebounding force, helping Ike add 10 points to its offensive average over last season. The 5-foot-11 forward, who possesses the skills of a guard, contributed games of 26, 14 and 18 points during a recent stretch when the Cadets won three of four games. At 19 points a game she’s the Valley’s top 4A scorer.