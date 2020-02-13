Mollee Weddle
Grandview wrestling, senior
A two-time Mat Classic medalist, Weddle is ranked second in the state at 135 pounds with a 31-5 season record. She posted first-period falls at 1:36 and 1:30 to win last week's District 5 title. Weddle placed sixth at Mat Classic at 135 last year and was eighth as a freshman at 110 while at Prosser.
---
Ian Muffet
Zillah swimming, freshman
Shaving over three seconds off his previous best, Muffet won the 2A-1A district title in the 100-yard breaststroke in a Valley best of 1 minute, 5.89 seconds. He had a similar cut in time in the 200 individual medley, where he placed fourth in 2:12.78. Muffet will compete in the state championships in Federal Way next week.