Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Time, TV: 2 p.m., FOX and NFL Network.
Line: 31/2. O/U: 571/2.
Notable: Both teams badly need a strong bounce-back performance after soul-crushing losses. The bet here is that Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs back on track and picks up a narrow win on the road.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Line: Cardinals by 11/2. O/U: 55.
Notable: The disappointment of losing Dak Prescott could lead to a rally by Dallas, but it is operating with too many missing pieces. The Cardinals lost their early-season steam but get a second wind.
Prediction: Cardinals 28, Cowboys 24