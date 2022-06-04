ADULT
Ironman: 1, Kellen Hopkins 2:24; 2, Bob Nass 2:33; 3, Nathan Arrigoni 2:34; 4, Emmett Lolley 2:43; 5, David Paulson 2:50; 6, Hamilton Licht 3:41 (50-plus winner); 7, Jose Farias 3:45; 8, Jeremy Wuitshick 4:15.
Open Team: 1, Team Systole (John Place, Kyle Hopkins, Whit Peters) 2:23; 2, Too Gap (Adam Collinsworth, Mark Maples, Sean Bernfield, Greg Merrell) 2:37; 3, Bearded Monkey (Lance Reese, Jackson Reese, Kyle Weaver, Luke Thompson) 2:39; 4, Carpe Diem (Ross Bethel, Chris Lynch, Brad Lancaster, Craig Edgar) 2:42; 5, Taylor Strong (Joe Stump, Brian Cliett, Jordan Cliett, Ryan Young) 2:45; 6, Team Brenmo (Gary Modine, Erik Brennecke, Kylie Bartel) 2:47; 7, The People Vs Paulson (Kate Prengaman, Tyler Pieters, Amy Richmond, Dan Richmond) 2:59; 8, Worst Pace Scenario (Thomas Cree, Lori Fisk, Michael Gonzalez, Noel Garcia) 3:48.
Women’s Team: 1, Little Clems (Mackenzie Franke, Claire Bange, Morganne Fair, Bianca Garza) 3:04.
Corporate Team: 1, HLA Awesome (Ben Annen, Jacob Michael, Justin Bellamy, Reese Ozanich) 2:29; 2, Heart Attack Pending (Alejandro Sanchez, Gary Wetch) 3:16.
JUNIOR
7-8 Age GroupIndividual Boy: 1, Jimothy Diamondboy; 2, Thomas Luft; 3, Paxton Maybee. Team: 1, Three Musketeers; 2, Shooting Stars; 3, Team Tie Dye.
9-10 Age GroupIndividual Boy: 1, Forest Johnson; 2, Rowdy Elliott. Boys Team: 1, Bull Cow; 2, Team Unstoppable; 3, Team Go Hawks. Girls Team: 1, Fierce Four; 2, Cheetah Chicks; 3, Girls with Grit.
11-12 Age GroupIndividual Boy: 1, Canyon Holt; 2, Nathan Lund; 3, Henry Johnson. Individual Girl: 1, Hadley Hanchett; 2, Elsie Hopkins; 3, Sunny Bolles. Boys Team: 1, Bucket Hat Boys; 2, Hide & Seek Champions; 3, Beach Boys. Girls Team: 1, Locked & Loaded.
13-14 Age GroupIndividual Boy: 1, Logan Holt; 2, Casey Smith-Apperson; 3, Joshua Stand. Individual Girl: 1, Presley Weatherley; 2, Natalie Richardson; 3, Alison Fries. Girls Team: 1, Final Four; 2, Hopkins; 3, Santa Slayers. Mixed Team: 1, Slim Shadys.
