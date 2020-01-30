191228-yh-sports-bkb-selah-ellensburg-2.jpg
Selah’s Noah Pepper handles the ball against Ellensburg during the SunDome Shootout on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SunDome in Yakima, Wash. Selah defeated Ellensburg, 60-48.

 Amanda Ray, Yakima Herald-Republic

PROSSER BOYS AT SELAH

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Records: Prosser 10-4 league, 11-5 overall (No. 28 RPI); Selah 10-4 league, 10-6 overall (No. 18 RPI).

Notable: Tied for second a game ahead of Ephrata and Grandview, these two are chasing the CWAC’s No. 2 seed and a bye into the district semifinals. The Mustangs played one of their best games in the first meeting, winning at home 80-67 on Jan. 3. Calvin Maljaars led three players in double figures with 19 points, and Selah’s Noah Pepper had 27 points and 13 rebounds.

What’s first: Selah plays at Grandview on Friday while Prosser hosts first-place Toppenish.

What’s next: On Tuesday, Selah plays at Wapato and Prosser hosts East Valley.