Moses Lake at West Valley girls basketball
When: Friday, 5:45 p.m.
Records, RPI: Moses Lake 9-1 CBBN. 15-3 overall (No. 12); West Valley 7-2 CBBN, 10-7 overall (No. 36).
Notable: The Rams have won five in a row and 10 of their last 12 to climb into second place. In the first meeting at Moses Lake, the Chiefs won 49-39 on Jan. 11 as part of their current seven-game win streak. Since moving up to the CBBN in 2014, West Valley is 0-13 vs. Moses Lake.
What’s next: West Valley has two remaining league games next week — at Wenatchee on Tuesday and hosting Davis on Thursday.