Prosser vs. Toppenish boys basketball
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Central Washington University.
What: CWAC district semifinals.
Records, RPI: Prosser 15-6, No. 17; Toppenish 19-1, No. 4.
Previous meetings: Toppenish prevailed 80-79 in overtime on Dec. 21, and Prosser evened the series two weeks ago with a 71-62 victory.
Notable: Prosser is the only team this season to solve Toppenish's balance and depth, and this rematch features the league's top offensive teams. Saturday's first semifinal features seventh-seeded Ellensburg vs. Selah at noon.
What's next: The winners will meet in the championship game in the SunDome on Feb. 22. The losers move into loser-out games in the SunDome on Tuesday.