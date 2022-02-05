Knowing how to be in the right place at the right time.
That’s a phrase you always hear when the sports media world breaks down Cooper Kupp’s game, which became an escalating topic through his record-setting NFL season and then skyrocketed in the playoffs when his uncoverable persistence helped push the Los Angeles Rams into next week’s Super Bowl.
That’s right, Yakima kid. So cool.
When I hear that description of the Davis graduate on his receiving routes, foiling the efforts of the NFL’s best defensive backs, I can’t help but be reminded of a 16-year-old Cooper in a different sport. As a slightly built sophomore who started the basketball season on the Pirates’ JV squad, he ended up making perhaps the biggest play of the year for the varsity and quickly earned the nickname ‘Business’ because, well, he was all that.
He did something very smart and cool-headed at an extremely crucial time, and then used those exact words to brush it off as though it was by chance.
“Just in the right place at the right time,” he said in what I believe was his first encounter with a reporter. “I knew what the play was set up to do, so I wanted to be there for a rebound. All of a sudden it was there.”
Not by chance at all. Here was the scene 12 years ago ...
The young but talented Pirates found their postseason on the brink at the regional tournament in Kennewick, facing a winner-to-state, loser-out game against Richland, which had beaten Davis twice before and was ranked third in the state. It was a tough climb and it got steeper when the Bombers jumped ahead 21-14 by the end of the first quarter.
Cooper, who earned enough playing time in football to catch 17 passes and score three touchdowns the previous fall, was called up midseason by coach Eli Juarez and carved out his reserve niche on the team, which was led by David Trimble, Devonte Luckett and Jackson Marquis. Juarez needed a spark in the second quarter and Cooper provided it, scoring on all three of his shots as Davis rallied for a 33-28 halftime lead.
Davis then lost the lead in the third quarter and it was back-and-forth from there. With the score tied 58-58 after a pair of Richland free throws, Juarez called a timeout with 18.9 seconds left.
Trimble or Marquis were tasked with coming off a high screen and attacking the basket. It turned out to be Marquis, who drove the left side and put up a runner over a 6-foot-6 defender. With the final seconds draining away, the shot missed off the right side of the rim.
And that’s where Cooper was. On the weakside, anticipating, ready.
“After my shot it was like everything was in slow motion,” Marquis told me in the dank but jubilant hockey locker room of the Toyota Center. “I saw Cooper grab the ball but I didn’t know, was there time? Then he shot, it went in and I was like, ‘That’s it, we got it.’”
With a second to spare, the Pirates got it, 60-58.
“That’s a huge credit to Cooper,” Juarez said. “He’s such a hard worker and he understands the game. He knew where to be and what to do. He’s all business.”
In Tacoma the following week, Davis faced much older teams and went 0-2. Small matter, though, because that experience planted the seeds for the state championship that would come two years later.
That 2012 championship team started five seniors with Trimble and Luckett on the all-tournament team. They all came up together.
“I couldn’t think of a more picture-perfect ending. It feels like a movie,” Cooper said after the 48-42 win over Central Valley. “We’ll all be going on to different chapters in our lives but we’ll always share this. Thinking of how we grew up together and now it ends like this, with a championship, it’s just incredible.”
Cooper has indeed moved on to many new chapters in his life with an ascension that seems without end. And every step of the way it’s the same.
Right place, right time.
Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaheraldcom and follow him at @ScottSpruill
