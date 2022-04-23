Before it all happened, Sarah Thomas never set goals to referee football or become the first woman on so many rungs of the officiating ladder all the way up to the Super Bowl.
As cliché as it sounds, she just followed her passions and tried to always excel at her job, hoping to set a good example for her three children along the way. Now that she’s paved a new trail with no end in sight, Thomas wants to keep encouraging others to follow in her footsteps and ignore any artificial barriers in the way.
“In the U.S., the NCAA has a lot of women (officials) and my message to them is just make sure you’re doing this for the right reason, because you love the craft,” Thomas said before speaking to the Yakima Town Hall audience at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday. “You have a passion for doing this and when you have that mindset, the sky is the limit.”
She spoke with pride about colleague Maia Chaka, the first black woman to officiate an NFL game when she stepped on a field last September, six years after Thomas made her historic debut in Houston. The confident, proudly Southern woman from a small city in Mississippi reached the Super Bowl in 2021 thanks to high grades that season, creating two moments she’ll always treasure.
One came before kickoff, when Thomas walked through the tunnel onto the field and found her children, who were attending one of her games together for the first time. Then after the final whistle, Thomas shared an embrace with Tampa Bay assistant coaches Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust, the first women on a Super Bowl winning staff.
Between those special memories, Thomas insists she treated the Super Bowl just like any other game. That mindset of always trying to improve and never settling for anything less than her best allowed her to keep rising through the ranks after starting as a 23-year-old who knew little about football.
“Being able to rank where I did and was granted the honor of working the Super Bowl was fantastic,” Thomas said. “But my goal is the longevity of this career, that I’m not just the overnight sensation or one and done.”
Moving up the ranks
The 48-year-old former college basketball player can already look back on a career that would be impressive for any referee, man or woman.
It began when she followed her brother to a clinic as a 23-year-old, and for around nine years she never thought much about officiating any football above high school. When some men began telling her that she had the skills and temperament necessary to move up to college, Thomas hesitated and her mother questioned whether it would be a good idea.
The choice for a mother to work and travel so much with small children at home went against common customs, especially in the South, even before taking into account the choice of a career that belonged exclusively to men. Other obstacles arose, such as the junior college assigning secretary who refused to hire a woman and an NFL scout who implied she’d never make it after she missed an offside call at the 2014 Senior Bowl that she said delayed her pro arrival by a year.
But her telling of the story focuses primarily on the men offering support. Most notably, her high school crew chief Larry Tucker, an NFL referee scout who noticed her at a 2006 Mississippi state high school championship game, and Conference USA officials coordinator Gerald Austin, the man who hired Thomas as the first woman to referee a major college game in 2007.
“The first thing I’ve learned is you do not do things in life to prove people wrong,” Thomas told the captivated Capitol Theatre audience. “That list will never end.”
She also recommended not putting a priority on doing things for recognition, although of course she’s earned plenty throughout her life. An emphasis on confidence and not allowing others to tell her what she couldn’t do kept opening doors until the NFL offered her a job in a phone call so meaningful she remembers the exact time — April 8, 2015, 10:57 a.m.
Passing on inspiration
Thomas lets her proud parents handle the daunting task of keeping track of all the firsts she’s accomplished as a female referee.
She still appreciates the significance and takes pride in what her unprecedented journey means, especially to others. One story Thomas shared referred to how she wanted to go Halloween costume shopping with her young daughter, Bailey, but she already had what she wanted — her mother’s referee uniform.
Thomas also acknowledged the significance of the women before her and their achievements in an era when a lot more glass ceilings existed and they were often harder to break. Just before leaving the stage, she paused to recognize for a second time one of the attendees, 102-year-old Ginger Hislop, a founding member of the Yakima Town Hall series that will celebrate its 50th anniversary when the next season begins in September.
