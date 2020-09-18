New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bears by 51/2. O/U: 42.
Notable: Mitch Trubisky caught fire in the fourth quarter last week, although Chicago would have lost had Lions not dropped a late end-zone pass. Still, Trubisky is riding high and at home against a suspect secondary.
The pick: Bears 24, Giants 21
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bills by 51/2. O/U: 41.
Notable: Bills are ready to make a move in the AFC East. Their defense is smothering, and Josh Allen can get hot, even though he missed some receivers last week. The Dolphins have some climbing to do.
The pick: Bills 28, Dolphins 18
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Titans by 81/2. O/U: 431/2.
Notable: The Jaguars didn’t get pushed around by an exceptional Indianapolis offensive line, but that’s because the Colts kept throwing. The Titans will control the clock with the run in this one.
The pick: Titans 27, Jaguars 21
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Cowboys by 41/2. O/U: 53.
Notable: The Cowboys have started to lose players to injury they can’t afford to lose. Still, they’re at home and facing a terrible Falcons defense. Matt Ryan can put up a ton of yards, but it still won’t be enough.
The pick: Cowboys 35, Falcons 28
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Packers by 61/2. O/U: 491/2.
Notable: The Lions couldn’t stop the run or pass against the Bears. What’s Aaron Rodgers going to do to them? Then again, maybe Matthew Stafford and the ageless Adrian Peterson can keep the visitors in this.
The pick: Packers 30, Lions 24
Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 481/2.
Notable: No reason Philip Rivers should be throwing it 46 times. With that line, he should be checking into runs, establishing a ground game and setting up play-action. The Vikings lost some key players on defense.
The pick: Colts 23, Vikings 21
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 451/2.
Notable: The Rams are better when they don’t have to feed a diminished Todd Gurley all the time. Rookie receiver Van Jefferson is really intriguing. The Eagles fell apart in their opener behind a patchwork O-line.
The pick: Rams 24, Eagles 21
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Buccaneers by 9. O/U: 471/2.
Notable: This figures to be a bounce-back game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who made their share of dumb mistakes in the opener. Carolina’s defense is vulnerable, particularly in the secondary.
The pick: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 17
Washington at Arizona Cardinals
Times: 1:05 p.m. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 461/2.
Notable: Washington’s pass rush is scary, sacking Carson Wentz eight times in the opener. Kyler Murray is a different kind of quarterback, though, and DeAndre Hopkins is a threat at all times. A field goal wins this.
The pick: Cardinals 24, Washington 21
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
Times: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 50.
Notable: Lamar Jackson looked like the MVP he was last season in opener. David Johnson should be able to run it on Baltimore, but the Ravens are going to blitz Deshaun Watson like crazy and it will be jarring.
The pick: Ravens 34, Texans 21