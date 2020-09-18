Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time, TV: 10 a.m., CBS.
Line: Steelers by 71/2. O/U: 401/2.
Notable: Elbow surgery did wonders for Ben Roethlisberger, who has that zip back in his passes. And that Steelers defense is swarming. The Broncos have firepower when healthy, but are too beat up.
The pick: Steelers 28, Broncos 20
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets
Time, TV: 10 a.m., FOX.
Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 411/2.
Notable: The banged-up 49ers stumbled out of the gate with a loss to Arizona, and now have to travel across the country. Good thing they’re playing the Jets. Gang Green is already limping.
The pick: 49ers 27, Jets 16
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Time, TV: 1:25 p.m., CBS.
Line: Chiefs by 81/2. O/U: 471/2.
Notable: Not a much bigger layup than opening against the Bengals and a rookie QB, so it’s alarming the Chargers struggled. Still, Week 1 is about false alarms, so they’ll be better. Chiefs are still king, though.
The pick: Chiefs 33, Chargers 24