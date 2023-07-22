America’s youth soccer structure often requires players to pay for the exposure required to reach the sport’s highest levels, especially for kids from less populated areas like the Yakima Valley.
Former Eisenhower standout Sebastian Navarro and his old college teammate and roommate, Iovani Rodriguez, aimed to change that narrative by creating a nonprofit called Community First Soccer in March. They’ll take the first big step in their mission when CFS hosts a free college showcase featuring coaches from at least 10 men’s and women’s programs next Friday at Yakima’s Sozo Sports Complex, preceded by a free morning clinic for players ages 4-13.
“There’s so much talent in this Valley and a lot of them are underserved and a lot of them don’t get the same opportunities, not because they’re not good enough but because of where they’re at, and so we want to change that,” Navarro said. “We want to change those obstacles and make sure everyone gets the same opportunity.”
The Tacoma Stars midfielder’s professional aspirations compelled him to leave Yakima after his sophomore year of high school to move to Marysville and live with the CEO and later a teammate for Crossfire, one of Western Washington’s premier soccer clubs. It worked to jumpstart a career that would include the captaincy at Saint Martin’s University and a season and a half in Mexico’s second division before he returned to his home state to play professional indoor soccer.
Now Navarro wants to show kids from the Yakima Valley they can also follow their dreams and accomplish their goals without leaving home before high school graduation. Eventually Navarro hopes to extend that mission to kids across the country, and they’ve already partnered with the Los Angeles-based ELLA Sports Foundation to expand their reach and add valuable resources.
“One of the biggest challenges I think and I think again, it’s money because you need to pay for a field,” said Patty Godoy, the 3-year-old foundation’s CEO and cofounder along with her daughter, Cornell softball infielder Lilly Travieso. “You need to be able to pay for coaches. Not everybody’s going to be able to work for free.”
Finding support
When Navarro and Rodriguez started telling coaches about the chance to recruit players at a free showcase, they found an overwhelmingly positive response.
Rodriguez, an assistant for the Saint Martin’s men’s team, persuaded his boss to join him, and a coach from the GNAC’s Montana State Billings will be making the long trip as well. Other programs represented will include the men’s and women’s teams from Tacoma and Blue Mountain, men’s teams from Highline, Columbia Basin College and Walla Walla Community College, plus women’s teams from Central Washington and Yakima Valley.
Navarro said coaches appreciated the nonprofit’s focus on the kids rather than making money, but they still needed to pay for supplies and other resources. That’s where the ELLA Foundation, a group focused on improving opportunities for Latina athletes and other girls of color, provided valuable help thanks to partnerships with bigger companies like Gatorade and Nike.
Coca-Cola will provide free gear and Yakima-based Skyhawks Kids Sports Camps offered the use of its supplies as well. CFS convinced Sozo to waive its parking fee, and other local sponsors agreed to give additional support, including local soccer clubs Sozo FC and the Central Washington Sounders.
Navarro also recruited some of his Tacoma Stars teammates and most of the players from his former team, Yakima United, to come out to help coach the camp’s young players. The 2019 GNAC second team all-conference selection believes just seeing local players from the area who have extended their soccer careers to college and beyond can serve as valuable inspiration.
“That’s the most important thing for me is for them to see that it’s possible that they can stay here,” Navarro said. “They can work hard and they can reach a higher goal.”
Positive change
Most college showcases in Washington take place west of the Cascades and cost hundreds of dollars to attend, with coaches often earning significant appearance fees.
Yakima Valley women’s coach Josh Vega appreciates the unique approach of CFS, and he’s acutely aware of the challenges young Yakima Valley players face as a coach for the local Sounders. Vega said he’s always eager to scout talent anywhere and praised Navarro’s commitment to his home region.
Godoy saw a young softball player earn a college scholarship she likely wouldn’t have otherwise gotten at one of the ELLA Foundation’s free camps and said the player’s mother thanked the nonprofit for changing her daughter’s life. But those opportunities to play in front of college coaches for free are rare, according to Central Washington coach Lindsey Lee.
“Soccer is a pay to play sport in America,” said Lee, who is sending her assistant, Tate Kautzky, to the camp at Sozo. “For something to be free and clinics to be free, it’s a really cool thing that I wish we could do more and the U.S. would do more.”
Navarro agrees and clearly the demand is there, since more than a week before the event they’d already surpassed their expectation of 300 registrations, including 40 high school boys and 30 high school girls. CFS wants to make the Yakima clinic and college showcase an annual event while expanding to other areas, eventually putting on one each month.
The nonprofit also plans to extend its reach to Mexico, where funds raised through donations, taco and ice cream sales at Friday’s event will go toward building a turf field in the southern state of Oaxaca. Navarro said many kids in the original home of Rodriguez’s family play on concrete and don’t even own shoes.
Sport’s transformative power drives Navarro and Rodriguez, along with CFS director and another former Saint Martin’s teammate, Treyson Ramos, to set their sights high. They’re hoping partnerships with groups like the ELLA Foundation encourage others to step up and commit to achieving their ambitious aspirations.
“We’re not just going to change the way soccer is here, but our goal is to change soccer all over the United States, all over the world,” Navarro said. “Literally disrupt it. Go everywhere and do free camps everywhere and show people that you don’t have to make money off soccer.”
Free soccer camp Where: Sozo Sports Complex When: Friday, July 28 Who: Kid’s Camp (ages 4-13) 9 a.m.-noon, College showcase (14-18) 1-4 p.m. Registration: communityfirst soccerorganization.com
