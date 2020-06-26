Restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced Selah's Isabelle Moultray to find creative ways to prepare for her freshman season at Gonzaga.
The three-time CWAC Offensive Player of the Year missed an opportunity to lead the Central Washington Sounders to a third straight state cup title. Still, the talented midfielder kept working out with her sister, as well as some friends and a local trainer to ensure she'll be ready when she arrives in Spokane on Sunday.
Of course, things will look considerably different than expected as players will be required to frequently test for symptoms and limit their exposure to the coronavirus. Before moving into dorms once the fall semester starts, Moultray and others will live in their own apartments while taking summer classes online.
"Our coaches are really trying to stay positive about it and everything I’ve heard from them is encouraging and optimistic," Moultray said. "Just come camp I'm ready to go prove myself."
She's been working out at home or on local trails and at the Selah track with her sister Allison, a key player off the bench for the Vikings as a freshman last season. They've occasionally participated in socially distanced workouts with other college-bound players including Selah teammate Baily Thompson Cle Elum's Grace Terrill and Grace Jackson and East Valley's Kayla Gout.
Moultray's hopeful Spokane County will move into phase 3 soon, which would allow the entire team to practice together. Until then, they'll stay in groups of five for conditioning, weight training and other workouts without coaches.
One of her club teammates, Terrill, also plans to join a Division I team next month with an expected arrival date of July 20 at Eastern Washington. The Cle Elum forward set the Yakima Valley career record with 163 goals.