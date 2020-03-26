YAKIMA, Wash. — Holding out longer than anyone while hoping to stay on schedule, the Yakima Speedway announced on Thursday that the 53rd annual Apple Cup has been rescheduled for May 8-10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The season-opening event was planned for April 3-5, but with statewide restrictions on gatherings and stay-at-home policies in effect that could be extended into next month a postponement was unavoidable.
The Apple Cup will still feature Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Hobby Stocks with officials working out the details for a fourth class, which was originally slated to be INEX Legends.
The Super Late Models will have a 150-lap main event on May 10 with a $7,500 winner’s check. Pro Late Models are scheduled for 75 laps with Hobby Stocks set for 50 laps on the Sunday lineup of main events. Friday will be practice sessions followed by qualifying and Dash for Cash races on Saturday.
On the Speedway’s original season schedule, April 18 and May 2 were slated to host racing but officials said the Apple Cup’s new dates will open the season for the half-mile oval.
The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, which is scheduled to open the Northwest Super Late Model season with the Leonard Evans 150 on April 25, is holding off making a decision on possibly moving that event until the state decides whether or not to extend the ban on crowd gatherings.
Yakima is scheduled to host the fourth of six NWSLM events this season with the Sun City 125 on Aug. 15.
• Renegade Raceway has canceled its test sessions scheduled for Saturday and Sunday but is still planning on holding two sessions on April 4. The drag strip hopes to launch its season with the Spring Classic on April 25-26.