Like everything else, auto racing for drivers, teams and fans is on lockdown nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak and at the toughest possible time — with a new season trying to get started.
But the Valley’s two major tracks — Yakima Speedway and Renegade Raceway — are doing everything they can to get their engines running.
Yakima Speedway was scheduled to open its season the first weekend in April with the 53rd annual Apple Cup and promoter Doug Bettarell has worked diligently to keep it as scheduled with no cancellation or postponement announced as of Friday.
Bettarell is making the half-mile oval available on Saturday for open practice between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
With restrictions on crowd sizes expected to be extended into April, options for holding the Apple Cup and its four classes of racing on April 3-4-5 appear limited. The Apple Cup is the first of 13 events on the Speedway’s 13-date schedule for 2020, which also includes the Fall Classic on Oct. 3-4.
Renegade Raceway has adjusted the start of its drag-racing season and hopes to stage its first competition on April 25-26 with the Spring Classic.
Prior to that, the track will hold private testing sessions on March 28 and 29 and April 4, 5 and 11. Two three-hour sessions will be held on those dates with each driver allowed to have only one crew member.
For updates, both tracks are providing information on their Facebook pages.