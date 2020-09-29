After a long, lonely year of pandemic seclusion, the winner’s circle at Yakima Speedway will at last be a busy and noisy place this weekend.
Salvaging a season that has seen only two low-key exhibition events, the half-mile oval will be in full gear for its 33rd annual Fall Classic, which will begin Friday with practice sessions and feature five main events spread over Saturday and Sunday.
Track promotor Doug Betterall and his crew are soaking up the great weather forecast, which is calling for sun-filled skies with high temperatures in the 80s, but they are still waiting to hear if a limited number of spectators will be allowed.
As most oval tracks in Washington have done this year, Yakima decided to move ahead with its signature event even if fans ultimately aren’t allowed and will offer five classes of racing with a substantial overall pursue.
Sunday’s finale will be a 150-lap main event for the Super Late Models, many of which just competed at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval last weekend. Wenatchee Valley and Yakima are in counties currently in a modified stage of Phase 1 in the state’s Safe Start plan and are subject to tight restrictions for public gatherings.
A year ago, Randy Marshall Jr. of Moxee turned in the race of his young life, besting local veteran Jason Jefferson in a 200-lap race that, as usual, wrapped up the racing season in the Northwest.
Marshall showed good form along with Yakima teenager Jake Woods at the Neal Newberry 125 at WVSO last Saturday. Woods started 13th and finished fifth while Marshall started 14th and ended up sixth in the 24-car field.
Gracin Raz of Lake Oswego, Ore., dominated in Wenatchee with his younger brother Kole finishing third. Woodinville’s Doni Wanat was second. Gracin Raz was runner-up in the only other Northwest Super Late Model Series event this season, the Wofford 100 at South Sound on Aug. 15.
The Super Late Model race will feature a break at or near 100 laps with teams allowed to add fuel and change two tires.
The division that got the most racing in this year has been Pro Late Models, and they will run a 100-lap main directly before the Super Late Models take the track. Sunday’s trio of mains will start with a 50-lap Hobby Stocks race.
Garrett Huffines, who graduated from Selah High School earlier this year, is the Fall Classic’s defending champion in Pro Late Models, which will likely be a loaded and big field that will include the hot-running Woods. The Speedway hosted two races in this class during the summer and they were won by Woods and Jason Berg of Covington.
Another local rising talent is Yakima’s Kaiden Anderson, who was third in a 100-lap Pro Late Model race at WVSO on Sept. 12 and fourth at the NAPA Idaho 200 in August.
The Super Late Model winner will claim a $5,000 check with the Pro Late Model champion taking home $3,000.
Jason Huffines, Garrett’s uncle, swept the Hobby Stocks races at the Apple Cup and Fall Classic last year.
Saturday’s schedule, which includes qualifying, trophy dashes and heat races, will have 50-lap main events for Mini Stocks and Legends. Practice sessions for all classes will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
For updates throughout the week, check the Yakima Speedway’s Facebook page.