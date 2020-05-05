While the waiting game to start a local auto-racing season continues, the hope and determination to eventually get there continues as well.
The Yakima Speedway's Apple Cup, originally slated for early April and then postponed to this weekend, has been cast into an uncertain summer after the state's four-phase plan that includes, among many other things, easing and lifting crowd restrictions was announced last Friday.
So, too, is the situation for Renegade Raceway, which had planned to be deep into its drag-racing season by now but has suspended operations until further notice.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a group of local racers and fans was planning a "Cruze Around Yakima" event for Friday, following the example of a similar event in Wenatchee last weekend when the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval was eager to rally support behind the delayed start to its 50th anniversary.
The original idea for Friday was to meet at the Yakima Speedway parking lot at 5 p.m. and head out at 5:30. Details are still being worked out, so for further updates visit the Speedway's Facebook page.
Following the state's announcement on Friday, events with a crowd of more than 50 people wouldn't be allowed until Phase 4. Under the best scenario for advancing through each phase, it would be mid-July when larger events could be held.
With this type of fluid timeline, neither the Yakima Speedway or Renegade Raceway have set any dates for starting their seasons. Both are exploring the possibility of racing later into the fall than normal.
Wenatchee Valley was scheduled to open the Northwest Super Late Model Series on May 23 with the Leonard Evans 150. No revised schedule has been released yet. Yakima was slated to host a NWSLM event on Aug. 15.
The good news is at least racing fans will soon be able to watch their favorite sport. NASCAR plans to return to racing on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the first of seven races — all without fans — in an 11-day span that will also include events at Charlotte Motor Speedway.