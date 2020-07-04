It was too early to be a midlife crisis, but Sam Roebuck always was a little quicker than everyone else.
He was 38 years old, married with two young kids and immersed in a successful construction business. It didn't seem like the ideal time to pull up roots and make a seismic change, but his passion for auto racing felt otherwise.
Whatever the outcome, Sam had always wanted to take his shot and the critical moment had come. It was now or very likely never.
With no job waiting on the other end, the Roebucks packed up in the late summer of 2007 and left Yakima for North Carolina, ground zero for most of the sport's elite.
"I took a gamble, definitely," Sam recalled. "I was closing in on 39 and I felt like if I was ever going to make a change that was the time to do it. I was feeling a little burned out with the construction business and was planning on taking some time off, maybe a month."
He never got that month.
A racing friend heard Sam was heading east and offered him a job in the Craftsman Truck Series while the family was on the road. Without knowing it at the time, Roebuck had hit the ground running with his new career.
He hasn't slowed down since and neither have his cars.
Fast forward
Early one Monday morning last February, Sam was the first to arrive at work, which is usually the case and especially on Mondays. On his desk was a career milestone — the trophy for earning the pole at the 62nd Daytona 500.
The owners of JTG Daugherty Racing flew the trophy to their shop in North Carolina to show appreciation to their production manager and his team of technicians and engineers.
"That was a special moment, to have the trophy there the next day," he said. "Anytime you get a pole or a win, it's special. Of course you'd prefer a win, but a pole at Daytona is a good statement."
Roebuck oversees the entire shop for Daugherty Racing, which features two NASCAR Cup Series drivers in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece, who both run Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE machines. To run a full season on all types of tracks, each team has 14 cars with a variety of specs and Roebuck manages the fleet, a job packed with pressure but one in which he thrives.
Stenhouse is the veteran, currently in his eighth Cup season, and he was the one responsible for that pole award. In NASCAR's condensed season he has three top-five finishes heading into Sunday's Brickyard race — second by a nose at Talladega, third at Las Vegas and fourth at Charlotte.
The 29-year-old Preece is in his second Cup campaign with a season-best 12th at Bristol. He's had invert poles at Darlington and Pocono.
"We're a small team, not like Gibbs, Hendrick, Penske or Roush, but I'm really proud of the work we're doing," Sam said, referring to four of NASCAR's super teams that collectively run 15 drivers on the premier circuit. "We did a lot of offseason work in the wind tunnel and getting our speedway packages dialed in. We've been right there in a lot of races."
The big break
Roebuck's rise to the highest level of racing started with — and was elevated by — the Craftsman Trucks Series.
Less than a year after Larry Pryor recruited Sam during his family's move east, the phone rang again with another opportunity. It was Ernie Cope, a Northwest native who was looking for a Truck Chief for Kevin Harvick's team.
That was the big break.
Over the next three seasons, Sam's machines excelled with his first victory coming with Ryan Newman behind the wheel in October of 2008. That was followed by multiple victories with Harvick in the seat.
With his resume quickly expanding, Sam was hired in 2010 to manage five Truck teams for Turner Motorsports, where he stayed for five years. The team won the Craftsman championship in 2012 and racked up victories on tracks all across the country.
After a stint on the Truck team of John Wes Townley, Sam got another call in 2017 from Cope, who had become competition director at Daugherty Racing. Firmly planted in Mooresville, N.C., a hot spot for NASCAR teams and drivers, Roebuck was no longer rising.
He had arrived.
And then came 2020
After the solid start with Stenhouse's Daytona pole and third-place run at Las Vegas, the NASCAR season got shut down for two months during the coronavirus pandemic. When it resumed at Darlington on May 17, the restart featured weekly doubleheaders and five Cup races in 15 days.
Back in the shop, hectic was hardly the word for it. Turnarounds became flat-out sprints.
"Running those doubleheaders trying to get the schedule caught up, yeah, that was pretty crazy with some really long hours," Sam said. "And it's still going on with the All-Star race at Bristol coming up (on July 15, a Wednesday). What's a challenge for me is not being able to mix our road crew with the shop crew — that's all part of the restrictions. I can't have a full staff in the shop so we have to be careful and efficient how we do things."
With Daugherty's deep inventory of cars for Stenhouse and Preece, Roebuck can plan things several weeks out and even months in advance depending on the schedule. But each Monday is still the day the haulers return with the machines fresh from the fight.
"It depends on how far out the team travels, but usually the first thing we do is unload and tear down, a full strip down to the bare frames," Sam said. "We work on the repairs and do all our own chassis and body work. We're fortunate to carry a lot of inventory, so that puts us in a good situation for prepping cars for the next race."
After the haulers have reloaded and headed out again, Sam can catch his breath on Sundays, have a seat and watch the race on TV.
"I'm always on the phone with the guys because things come up," he said. "It's pretty nerve-racking watching your cars on those big tracks, hoping things go your way. But it's pretty exciting, too."
In the beginning
The tracks, of course, weren't always that big. When Sam was a young teenager he couldn't wait to get on Yakima Speedway's half-mile oval.
His car, in fact, got there first.
"When I was 13 I scratched together enough money to buy my first car," he said. "My dad had no idea, and obviously I wasn't old enough to drive it. But we worked on it and had several other drivers race it. When I turned 16 I finally got my chance."
Roebuck raced for 15 years up through the Super Late Model ranks, but his true calling was leading a team. The craft and skill to create the speed. His first gig as chief crew came with Jason Jefferson of Naches and the tandem produced several track championships.
It's this first part of his racing career that Sam never loses touch with, even as he builds some of the fastest and strongest cars in NASCAR thousands of miles away. No sport fosters mentors like auto racing, and Roebuck has a special place in his heart for local men like Sam Rose, Doug Betterall and Mike Olson.
Busy as he is, Sam gets back to Yakima once a year to visit old friends and his parents, Ray and Madge, who have been married for 61 years. Ray has been involved in racing at all levels locally for decades and at last year's Fall Classic he was inducted into the Yakima Speedway's Hall of Fame on his 80th birthday.
Sam was here for that.
"I've had some special moments and great experiences in racing," Sam said, "but being here to see my dad get inducted was the highlight. For the two of us and our family, that's the memory that will always be the best."
