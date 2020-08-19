After a three-week break, Renegade Raceway will heat up again in a big way with its annual Hot August Nights show on Friday followed by two more days of racing over the weekend.
Hot August Nights, originally slated for Wednesday, will feature Ed "The Outlaw" Jones and his Jelly Belly Wheelstander along with the EFX Tomahawk Jet Funny Car.
For the first time this season, a limited number of spectators will be allowed in a tailgate-only seating arrangement. Spaces are limited and must be reserved. For details, see renegaderaceway.com.
Friday's action will also include Street Legal Drags, a Junior Street Shootout, Gassers, Altereds and Dragsters. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7.
Renegade's Quarter-Mile Big Bucks Bracket Gambler will be contested on Saturday and Sunday, with a Foot Brake Race in memory of Rubin Brost slated for Saturday. Saturday's racing begins at 2 p.m. followed by Sunday's 10 a.m. start.
WOFFORD 100: Mike Longton of Moxee finished 10th in last weekend's Wofford 100, the season's first race on the Northwest Super Late Model series.
Tacoma's Max Schroeder won the race at South Sound Speedway with Lake Oswego's Gracin Raz second and Kennewick's Brittney Zamora third.
The race was named in honor of Wapato's JC Wofford, a longtime Yakima Speedway driver who passed away this summer.
The next scheduled race for the Super Late Model circuit is the Neal Newberry 125 at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval on Sept. 26.